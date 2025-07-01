Taylor Fritz blasts over Wimbledon match suspension due to curfew

Taylor Fritz's match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard suspended with 40 minutes to spare

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Taylor Fritz blasts over Wimbledon match suspension due to curfew
Taylor Fritz blasts over Wimbledon match suspension due to curfew

US tennis star Taylor Fritz got frustrated that his Wimbledon opening match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard was halted 40 minutes before the curfew.

According to Sportskeeda, during the highly anticipated clash, Perricard, who made the record for the fastest serve at Wimbledon, 153 mph (246 km/h), won the first two sets 7-6 (6), 7-6 (8).

The 27-year-old made a much-needed comeback to lead the third set 6-4. He continued to play with the same pace and was close to beating the Frenchman, but the official arrived on the court at 10:18 pm to stop the game.

Fritz, who came back from 1-5 down in the fourth-set tiebreaker and won it 8-6, wanted to continue the game, but after discussion, officials decided to suspend the match before the fifth set and almost 40 minutes before the local curfew time, 11pm.

As per the agreement with the local Merton Council, play at the All England Club should stop at 11pm.

The decision left Fritz and the fans furious and sparked boos from the crowd who were there to witness the second biggest showdown of the day.

Later the world No. 5 in a comment on an Instagram reel revealed, “They would have let us play if my opponent agreed to... I said I wanted to he didn’t.”

Now Fritz and Perricard will return to the court for the rest of the match on Tuesday, July 1st.

Read more : Sports
Kylian Mbappé to join Club World Cup for upcoming Juventus FC match?
Kylian Mbappé to join Club World Cup for upcoming Juventus FC match?
French footballer Kylian Mbappé sat out all three of the Real Madrid's group stage matches at Club World Cup in the US
Neymar makes big statement on retirement: 'My name will remain in history'
Neymar makes big statement on retirement: 'My name will remain in history'
Brazilian footballer Neymar extended contract with boyhood club Santos till the end of the year
Wimbledon 2025 results: Alcaraz wins opener as fan faints in scorching conditions
Wimbledon 2025 results: Alcaraz wins opener as fan faints in scorching conditions
The opening day of Wimbledon was the hottest ever recorded with temperatures rising to 32C and expected to reach 34C
Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka wins on hottest opening day after year-long absence
Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka wins on hottest opening day after year-long absence
Aryana Sabalenka did not play in last year's Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury
Cristiano Ronaldo gets serious warning from ex-football star over World Cup dream
Cristiano Ronaldo gets serious warning from ex-football star over World Cup dream
Cristiano Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami match sparks shocking remarks from former teammate
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami match sparks shocking remarks from former teammate
Inter Miami suffered a devastating 4-0 loss defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in a thrilling FIFA Club World Cup match
Messi shifts ‘focus to MLS’ after Inter Miami Club World Cup defeat to PSG
Messi shifts ‘focus to MLS’ after Inter Miami Club World Cup defeat to PSG
Lionel Messi ‘leaves the’ FIFA Club World Cup ‘with pride’ after losing to PSG in the round of 16
Stephen Curry makes rare appearance at Chase Center as Valkyries wins big
Stephen Curry makes rare appearance at Chase Center as Valkyries wins big
Golden State Valkyries emerged victories against Seattle Storm in an 84-57 match
David Beckham reacts to Inter Miami's crushing loss to Paris Saint-Germain
David Beckham reacts to Inter Miami's crushing loss to Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain ends Inter Miami's FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a dominant 4-0 win
LeBron James extends Lakers contract for record-breaking 23rd NBA season
LeBron James extends Lakers contract for record-breaking 23rd NBA season
LeBron James has chosen to extend his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers by using a special clause
Lando Norris wins Austrian GP after intense battle with teammate Piastri
Lando Norris wins Austrian GP after intense battle with teammate Piastri
This was Norris' third win of the season and he is now only 15 points behind Piastri in the championship
Coco Gauff breaks silence on Sabalenka 'unprofessional' French Open comments
Coco Gauff breaks silence on Sabalenka 'unprofessional' French Open comments
French Open winner Gauff reveals she was ‘tempted’ to pay Aryna Sabalenka back in the same coin