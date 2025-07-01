Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi League prediction goes viral after Al-Hilal victory

Saudi club Al-Hilal shocked everyone by defeating Manchester City in the Club World Cup's round 16.
After this historic victory, Cristiano Ronaldo's old comment about the Saudi Pro League are going viral again on the internet.
Back in December at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, he said that the Saudi Pro League would soon "be in the top three or four [leagues] in the world."
He also said that the French League is not as good as Saudi Pro League with only Paris Saint-German (PSG) being strong.
Later in a new interview, Ronaldo repeated his earlier opinions and said he still believes the same thing.
The Portuguese star said, “Only the people who never played in Saudi [criticise the league]. They don’t understand nothing [sic] about football and say this league is not in the top five," as per The Telegraph.
"I believe 100 per cent in my words and the people who play in this league, they know what I am talking about. So this is why I want to stay because I believe in the project," Ronaldo added.
Al-Hilal will now play against the Brazilian team Fluminense in the quarter-final on Friday, July 4.
Beside this, Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract.
The club confirmed his new contract on Thursday, June 26 after months of rumours that he might leave this summer.