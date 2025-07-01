Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi League prediction goes viral after Al-Hilal victory

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi League prediction goes viral after Al-Hilal victory
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi League prediction goes viral after Al-Hilal victory

Saudi club Al-Hilal shocked everyone by defeating Manchester City in the Club World Cup's round 16.

After this historic victory, Cristiano Ronaldo's old comment about the Saudi Pro League are going viral again on the internet.

Back in December at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, he said that the Saudi Pro League would soon "be in the top three or four [leagues] in the world."

He also said that the French League is not as good as Saudi Pro League with only Paris Saint-German (PSG) being strong.

Later in a new interview, Ronaldo repeated his earlier opinions and said he still believes the same thing.

The Portuguese star said, “Only the people who never played in Saudi [criticise the league]. They don’t understand nothing [sic] about football and say this league is not in the top five," as per The Telegraph.

"I believe 100 per cent in my words and the people who play in this league, they know what I am talking about. So this is why I want to stay because I believe in the project," Ronaldo added.

Al-Hilal will now play against the Brazilian team Fluminense in the quarter-final on Friday, July 4.

Beside this, Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract.

The club confirmed his new contract on Thursday, June 26 after months of rumours that he might leave this summer.

Read more : Sports
Bobby Bonilla Day: 'Strange' contract that brought Mets their greatest icon
Bobby Bonilla Day: 'Strange' contract that brought Mets their greatest icon
Even though Bonilla hasn't played for them in years, he still gets paid $1.19 million every year until he turns 72
Jessica Pegula suffers early Wimbledon exit after shocking defeat by Cocciaretto
Jessica Pegula suffers early Wimbledon exit after shocking defeat by Cocciaretto
Jessica Pegula recently won her ninth tennis tittle in Bad Homburg, Germany where she defeated Iga Swiatek
Al-Hilal stuns Man City: Player react to Club World Cup biggest upset
Al-Hilal stuns Man City: Player react to Club World Cup biggest upset
Al Hilal knocked Manchester City out of Club World Cup to qualify for quarterfinals
Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’
Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’
NFL legend Tom Brady's surprising retirement U-turn with LeBron James sparks reactions
Kylian Mbappé to join Club World Cup for upcoming Juventus FC match?
Kylian Mbappé to join Club World Cup for upcoming Juventus FC match?
French footballer Kylian Mbappé sat out all three of the Real Madrid's group stage matches at Club World Cup in the US
Taylor Fritz blasts over Wimbledon match suspension due to curfew
Taylor Fritz blasts over Wimbledon match suspension due to curfew
Taylor Fritz's match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard suspended with 40 minutes to spare
Neymar makes big statement on retirement: 'My name will remain in history'
Neymar makes big statement on retirement: 'My name will remain in history'
Brazilian footballer Neymar extended contract with boyhood club Santos till the end of the year
Wimbledon 2025 results: Alcaraz wins opener as fan faints in scorching conditions
Wimbledon 2025 results: Alcaraz wins opener as fan faints in scorching conditions
The opening day of Wimbledon was the hottest ever recorded with temperatures rising to 32C and expected to reach 34C
Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka wins on hottest opening day after year-long absence
Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka wins on hottest opening day after year-long absence
Aryana Sabalenka did not play in last year's Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury
Cristiano Ronaldo gets serious warning from ex-football star over World Cup dream
Cristiano Ronaldo gets serious warning from ex-football star over World Cup dream
Cristiano Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami match sparks shocking remarks from former teammate
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami match sparks shocking remarks from former teammate
Inter Miami suffered a devastating 4-0 loss defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in a thrilling FIFA Club World Cup match
Messi shifts ‘focus to MLS’ after Inter Miami Club World Cup defeat to PSG
Messi shifts ‘focus to MLS’ after Inter Miami Club World Cup defeat to PSG
Lionel Messi ‘leaves the’ FIFA Club World Cup ‘with pride’ after losing to PSG in the round of 16