Diogo Jota to be honoured at Wimbledon with tribute that breaks historic rule

Wimbledon will allow players to wear black armbands to pay tribute to Liverpool star Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car accident on Thursday, July 3 along with his brother, Andre Silva.

Diogo who played for both Liverpool and Portugal died when their car went off the road and caught fire just after midnight in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.

Wimbledon usually has a strict rule that players must wear all white during the matches, however players will now allowed to wear black armbands in their next games if they want to.

It comes after Portuguese tennis player Francisco Cabral said he planned to wear a black armband in his next match to pay tribute to Diogo.

He said after defeating Jamie Murray, "I have seen the very sad news. The guy is a big name, not just in Portugal but in the world. He was a great human being with a nice family and three kids. My best wishes to them all. For his family, it is very tough to recover from that."

The player added, "I couldn't get one [an armband] in time today, but I want to in the next one." 

On the other hand, UEFA has also said that there will be a minute silence before the Women's European Championship games on Thursday and Friday to honour him.

It is pertinent to note that Diogo married to his longtime partner Rute Cardoso on June 22, 2025 after being together for nine years and getting engaged in 2022.

They shared three children, two sons and a daughter.

