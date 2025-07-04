Messi, Nadal pay emotional tribute to Liverpool Diogo Jota after tragic death

Lionel Messi has shared a heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota after the Liverpool star's tragic passing.

The Portuguese forward died at age 28 following a car crash in Spain early Thursday morning. 

Jota was in the vehicle with his brother Andre Silva, who also perished in the incident. His cause of death was confirmed shortly after.

Messi offered his sympathies by posting a message on his Instagram story. He posted a photo of Jota with the caption "QEPD", which stands for the Spanish phrase "Que en paz descanse", meaning "May he rest in peace" in English.

Messi's tribute follows Rafa Nadal’s hearfelt tribute who described the incident as “painful news.”

“What sad and painful news,” Nada tweeted. “All my love, affection, and support to his wife, children, family, and friends during such a difficult time.

“Rest in Peace, Diogo Jota and André Silva.”

Nadal was later joined by his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz who posted on Instagram: “Rest in peace Diogo and Andre. My sincere condolences to your loved ones” alongside a black and white image of the player.

