Meghan Markle celebrates July 4th with Prince Harry and kids

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Meghan Markle has given fans a rare glimpse into her Fourth of July celebration with Prince Harry and kids.

On July 4, the Duchess of Sussex 43, took to her brand As Ever Instagram page, sharing personal moments in honour of Independence Day.

In the viral clip, she can be seen assembling a vibrant red, white and blue charcuterie board.

She also used watermelon, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries and star-shaped cheese to resemble the American flag's colors for the charcuterie board.

The reel was accompanied by a heartfelt wish, which read, “Happy 4th of July!..Red, white and blue and easy to do! Happy 4th, friends Be safe, have fun."

The Suits alum was wearing a £575 Ralph Lauren striped Capri shirt in blue and white stripes, in the clip.

Meghan also shared some throwback photos from her second date with Harry in 2016, which was on July 4.

She penned, "Our second date was the 4th of July 2016 and H brought me cupcakes to celebrate. Now, all these years later, our two children are in on the tradition. Happy Independence Day! May your day be as sweet as these cupcakes.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged the wedding vows on May 19, 2018. They share two kids; Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Read more : Royal
Princess Kate makes emotional ‘plea' ahead of family reunion
Princess Kate makes emotional ‘plea' ahead of family reunion
Kate Middleton gives ‘really strong’ statement before hosting special guest with Prince William
King Charles meets his equal ahead of break from public duties
King Charles meets his equal ahead of break from public duties
King Charles and the Sultan of Oman met at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
Kate Middleton, Prince William to reunite with George, Charlotte, and Louis
Kate Middleton, Prince William to reunite with George, Charlotte, and Louis
The Prince and Princess of Wales planned heartwarming family summer holidays for their three children
Princess Kate breaks cover at secret event after emotional health update
Princess Kate breaks cover at secret event after emotional health update
The Princess of Wales attended a secret engagement just hours after her emotional sit down at Colchester Hospital
Senior Royals take charge during King Charles, Kate, William break from duties
Senior Royals take charge during King Charles, Kate, William break from duties
Royal Family prepares to host Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte next week
King Charles hails Duchess Sophie's visit to Hampton Court Palace Festival
King Charles hails Duchess Sophie's visit to Hampton Court Palace Festival
Duchess Sophie attended the prestigious royal festival earlier this week without her husband, Prince Edward
Kate Middleton takes on big role after heartbreaking health confession
Kate Middleton takes on big role after heartbreaking health confession
The Princess of Wales is set to welcome key figure alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Frederik, Mary mark Danish presidency of EU with high-profile ceremony
King Frederik, Mary mark Danish presidency of EU with high-profile ceremony
Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary radiated regal charm during the grand reception marking the start of the country’s EU presidency
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent make separate appearances at Wimbledon 2025
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent make separate appearances at Wimbledon 2025
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent have been married to each other for the past five decades
Princess Diana's last wish before death unearthed in bombshell revelation
Princess Diana's last wish before death unearthed in bombshell revelation
King Charles late ex-wife Princess Diana died in a fatal car accident in 1997
King Felipe, Letizia snub Princess Leonor’s return to Spain for big engagements
King Felipe, Letizia snub Princess Leonor’s return to Spain for big engagements
Princess Leonor returned to Spain after undergoing an intense six-month naval training on the School Ship Juan Sebastian de Elcano
Kate Middleton gives prominent nod to Meghan Markle amid William, Harry rift
Kate Middleton gives prominent nod to Meghan Markle amid William, Harry rift
The Princess of Wales, Kate, steps out in designer item once worn by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle