Meghan Markle celebrates July 4th with Prince Harry and kids

Meghan Markle has given fans a rare glimpse into her Fourth of July celebration with Prince Harry and kids.
On July 4, the Duchess of Sussex 43, took to her brand As Ever Instagram page, sharing personal moments in honour of Independence Day.
In the viral clip, she can be seen assembling a vibrant red, white and blue charcuterie board.
She also used watermelon, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries and star-shaped cheese to resemble the American flag's colors for the charcuterie board.
The reel was accompanied by a heartfelt wish, which read, “Happy 4th of July!..Red, white and blue and easy to do! Happy 4th, friends Be safe, have fun."
The Suits alum was wearing a £575 Ralph Lauren striped Capri shirt in blue and white stripes, in the clip.
Meghan also shared some throwback photos from her second date with Harry in 2016, which was on July 4.
She penned, "Our second date was the 4th of July 2016 and H brought me cupcakes to celebrate. Now, all these years later, our two children are in on the tradition. Happy Independence Day! May your day be as sweet as these cupcakes.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged the wedding vows on May 19, 2018. They share two kids; Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.