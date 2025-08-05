Princess Anne son's fiancée’s wears ring with subtle link to Queen Elizabeth II

Harriet Sperling, the newly engaged wife-to-be of Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillip, is making headlines after royal watchers spotted a touching ‘connection’ between her engagement ring and the late Queen.
As per Hello Magazine, Harriet was seen wearing an exquisite diamond ring that was chosen by her husband-to-be from Pragnell.
It is revealed that Princess Anne’s daughter-in-law ring has links to Peter's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
Pragnell, with deep royal ties, owns Philip Antrobus—the jeweller who designed Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic three-carat diamond engagement ring in 1946.
Moreover, in 1947, on her wedding day, then Princess Elizabeth’s wrist sparkled with an Antrobus bracelet, gifted by her husband and fashioned from heirloom diamonds once part of Princess Alice of Battenberg’s tiara.
Notably, the Royal Editor, Emily Nash said, "Peter was the late Queen's eldest grandson and they had a very close bond, so this is a lovely connection to her own story.”
Peter also opened up about his bond with late-queen, "She was a figurehead that had been part of everybody's lives for as long as people could remember,” adding, "Having her as a grandmother and a role model was unique."
The son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, Peter Phillips announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling on August 01, 2025.
The official wedding date has not been announced yet.
To note, Peter and Harriet made their relationship public in May 2024