Emma Raducanu admits brutal loss to Sabalenka ‘will take days to overcome’

Emma Raducanus Wimbledon dreams shattered with third-round loss to Aryna Sabalenka
Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon dreams shattered with third-round loss to Aryna Sabalenka

British number one Emma Raducanu is out of Wimbledon after falling short of beating top seed Aryna Sabalenka in a gripping third-round match on Centre Court.

According to BBC, Raducanu, 22, put the three-time Grand Slam champion - and clear title favourite - under extreme pressure before succumbing to a 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 defeat.

"It is a difficult to take right now," Raducanu said.

"It's hard to take a loss like that but at the same time I've pushed Aryna, who is a great champion, so I have to be proud."

Raducanu, ranked 40th in the world, played with clarity and confidence throughout most of a captivating contest.

Had the 2021 US Open champion served out the opener at 6-5 after saving seven set points in the previous game, or converted a set point in the tie-break, the momentum of the lead might have carried her to a notable victory.

However, the deficit proved too much to overturn - even though Raducanu broke to lead 4-1 in the second set.

The long rallies she needed to break down Sabalenka eventually took their toll and Raducanu began to look fatigued as the world number one fought back.

Sabalenka, who is aiming for a first SW19 title, goes on to face Belgian 24th seed Elise Mertens in the fourth round on Sunday.

Read more : Sports
Mohamed Salah pays heart-wrenching tribute to Diogo Jota following tragic death
Mohamed Salah pays heart-wrenching tribute to Diogo Jota following tragic death
Diogo Jota tragically died in a car accident at the age of 28 along with his brother, Andre Silva
Lewis Hamilton tops British GP practice at Silverstone, edges out Lando Norris
Lewis Hamilton tops British GP practice at Silverstone, edges out Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri secured third place in British Gp practice session while Charles Leclerc finished with the fourth fastest time
Diogo Jota’s final journey begins as wife, Henderson and fans pay tearful tribute
Diogo Jota’s final journey begins as wife, Henderson and fans pay tearful tribute
Diogo Jota was travelling back to Liverpool with his brother Andre Silva when the crash occurred
Messi, Nadal pay emotional tribute to Liverpool Diogo Jota after tragic death
Messi, Nadal pay emotional tribute to Liverpool Diogo Jota after tragic death
Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate Diogo Jota dies in a fatal car accident at the age of 28
Tomiyasu parts ways with Arsenal after mutual contract termination
Tomiyasu parts ways with Arsenal after mutual contract termination
Arsenal agrees to terminate Takehiro Tomiyasu's contract amid ongoing injury recovery
Draper slams Wimbledon’s hawk-eye technology after shock loss to Cilic
Draper slams Wimbledon’s hawk-eye technology after shock loss to Cilic
British No. 1 Jack Draper suffers shock defeat to Marin Cilic in the second round of Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2025 results: Novak Djokovic dominates Evans to set new record
Wimbledon 2025 results: Novak Djokovic dominates Evans to set new record
Djokovic defeated Dan Evans, who is currently ranked 154th in the world with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 6-0
Diogo Jota to be honoured at Wimbledon with tribute that breaks historic rule
Diogo Jota to be honoured at Wimbledon with tribute that breaks historic rule
Wimbledon usually has a strict rule that players must wear all white during the matches
Cristiano Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota after tragic car crash
Cristiano Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota after tragic car crash
Diogo Jota and his brother died when their car went off the road and caught fire in Cernadilla
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota dies at 28 in car crash with his brother
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota dies at 28 in car crash with his brother
Portuguese football player Diogo Jota dies in a car crash in Spain with his brother, Andre Silva
Max Verstappen's Mercedes rumours to affect George Russell's home race?
Max Verstappen's Mercedes rumours to affect George Russell's home race?
The Dutch F1 driver Max Verstappen is potentially eyeing George Russell's Mercedes seat for the 2026 season
Stephen Curry's wife celebrates Lindsay Lohan: Inside their surprising bond
Stephen Curry's wife celebrates Lindsay Lohan: Inside their surprising bond
Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry are godparents of Lindsay Lohan's baby boy