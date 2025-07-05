Diogo Jota funeral: Family, soccer players gather in Portugal

Liverpool players gather to bid last farewell to former teammate Diogo Jota and his brother
Liverpool players gather to bid last farewell to former teammate Diogo Jota and his brother

Diogo Jota’s family and former Liverpool teammates gathered in Gondomar, Portugal for the funeral of the late soccer star and his brother, André Silva.

According to CNN, Jota, 28, and his 25-year-old brother, who was also a professional footballer, died in a car crash in Spain early on Thursday morning, plunging the soccer world into mourning.

Jota’s wife Rute Cardoso, with whom he shares three young children and who he married less than two weeks before the crash, was pictured embracing other mourners as she arrived at the church ahead of the service on Saturday morning.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and left back Andy Robertson led the tributes from Jota’s former club, carrying bunches of red flowers in the shape of the two brothers’ jerseys.

They were accompanied by other members of the team, including Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Núñez and Ibrahima Konaté. The team’s manager, Arne Slot, along with CEO Michael Edwards, was also present.

Later, bells rang out at the church as a long line of mourners accompanied the brothers’ coffins inside. Portugal star Rúben Neves, Jota’s former teammate with the national team and with Wolverhampton Wanderers, was among the pallbearers. Another person walked in front of the coffins, carrying a black-and-white photo of Silva that read “Para Sempre Um De Nos” – “Forever One Of Us.”

Figures from Portugal’s national soccer team, including its head coach Roberto Martínez, Manchester City stars Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and Chelsea forward João Félix were also in Gondomar

Read more : Sports
Max Verstappen to leave Red Bull for Mercedes? Christian Horner speaks out
Max Verstappen to leave Red Bull for Mercedes? Christian Horner speaks out
Christian Horner breaks silence on Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull speculations
Emma Raducanu admits brutal loss to Sabalenka ‘will take days to overcome’
Emma Raducanu admits brutal loss to Sabalenka ‘will take days to overcome’
Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon dreams shattered with third-round loss to Aryna Sabalenka
Mohamed Salah pays heart-wrenching tribute to Diogo Jota following tragic death
Mohamed Salah pays heart-wrenching tribute to Diogo Jota following tragic death
Diogo Jota tragically died in a car accident at the age of 28 along with his brother, Andre Silva
Lewis Hamilton tops British GP practice at Silverstone, edges out Lando Norris
Lewis Hamilton tops British GP practice at Silverstone, edges out Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri secured third place in British Gp practice session while Charles Leclerc finished with the fourth fastest time
Diogo Jota’s final journey begins as wife, Henderson and fans pay tearful tribute
Diogo Jota’s final journey begins as wife, Henderson and fans pay tearful tribute
Diogo Jota was travelling back to Liverpool with his brother Andre Silva when the crash occurred
Messi, Nadal pay emotional tribute to Liverpool Diogo Jota after tragic death
Messi, Nadal pay emotional tribute to Liverpool Diogo Jota after tragic death
Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate Diogo Jota dies in a fatal car accident at the age of 28
Tomiyasu parts ways with Arsenal after mutual contract termination
Tomiyasu parts ways with Arsenal after mutual contract termination
Arsenal agrees to terminate Takehiro Tomiyasu's contract amid ongoing injury recovery
Draper slams Wimbledon’s hawk-eye technology after shock loss to Cilic
Draper slams Wimbledon’s hawk-eye technology after shock loss to Cilic
British No. 1 Jack Draper suffers shock defeat to Marin Cilic in the second round of Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2025 results: Novak Djokovic dominates Evans to set new record
Wimbledon 2025 results: Novak Djokovic dominates Evans to set new record
Djokovic defeated Dan Evans, who is currently ranked 154th in the world with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 6-0
Diogo Jota to be honoured at Wimbledon with tribute that breaks historic rule
Diogo Jota to be honoured at Wimbledon with tribute that breaks historic rule
Wimbledon usually has a strict rule that players must wear all white during the matches
Cristiano Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota after tragic car crash
Cristiano Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota after tragic car crash
Diogo Jota and his brother died when their car went off the road and caught fire in Cernadilla
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota dies at 28 in car crash with his brother
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota dies at 28 in car crash with his brother
Portuguese football player Diogo Jota dies in a car crash in Spain with his brother, Andre Silva