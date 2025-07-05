Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on Kyrgios' bold claim about his social life

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on Kyrgios bold claim about his social life
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on Kyrgios' bold claim about his social life

Carlos Alcaraz doesn't have hard feelings over Nick Kyrgios' most recent comments about him as the five-time Grand Slam champion seemingly took it with a great laugh.

During this week's Wimbledon, Kyrgios predicted that Jannik Sinner would achieve more success than Alcaraz because the 22-year-old Spaniard "likes the girls" and that could get him distracted over the course of his career.

"Who do you think's gonna have a better career, Carlos or Jannik? I'll tell you mine first. I'll say Jannik, because Carlos loves girls. He might get distracted, he might party too much. That's my only thing, whereas Jannik will stay a bit locked in, I think," Kyrgios said.

On the same day that the Kyrgios' take made the headlines, Alcaraz was in action at Wimbledon. And after a four-set battle, the No. 2 seed came out on top and defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4 to reach the round-of-16 at The Championships. Later, when speaking to Spanish reporters, he was asked to address the Australian's statement.

"They're funny comments, which coming from him, don't surprise me. It's no secret that Jannik always has fewer ups and downs than me. It's something I've been working on. It has nothing to do with the nightlife world," Alcaraz said.

By beating Sinner in this year's French Open final, Alcaraz improved to five Grand Slams and left the Italian sitting at three Majors. 

Read more : Sports
Diogo Jota funeral: Family, soccer players gather in Portugal
Diogo Jota funeral: Family, soccer players gather in Portugal
Liverpool players gather to bid last farewell to former teammate Diogo Jota and his brother
Max Verstappen to leave Red Bull for Mercedes? Christian Horner speaks out
Max Verstappen to leave Red Bull for Mercedes? Christian Horner speaks out
Christian Horner breaks silence on Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull speculations
Emma Raducanu admits brutal loss to Sabalenka ‘will take days to overcome’
Emma Raducanu admits brutal loss to Sabalenka ‘will take days to overcome’
Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon dreams shattered with third-round loss to Aryna Sabalenka
Mohamed Salah pays heart-wrenching tribute to Diogo Jota following tragic death
Mohamed Salah pays heart-wrenching tribute to Diogo Jota following tragic death
Diogo Jota tragically died in a car accident at the age of 28 along with his brother, Andre Silva
Lewis Hamilton tops British GP practice at Silverstone, edges out Lando Norris
Lewis Hamilton tops British GP practice at Silverstone, edges out Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri secured third place in British Gp practice session while Charles Leclerc finished with the fourth fastest time
Diogo Jota’s final journey begins as wife, Henderson and fans pay tearful tribute
Diogo Jota’s final journey begins as wife, Henderson and fans pay tearful tribute
Diogo Jota was travelling back to Liverpool with his brother Andre Silva when the crash occurred
Messi, Nadal pay emotional tribute to Liverpool Diogo Jota after tragic death
Messi, Nadal pay emotional tribute to Liverpool Diogo Jota after tragic death
Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate Diogo Jota dies in a fatal car accident at the age of 28
Tomiyasu parts ways with Arsenal after mutual contract termination
Tomiyasu parts ways with Arsenal after mutual contract termination
Arsenal agrees to terminate Takehiro Tomiyasu's contract amid ongoing injury recovery
Draper slams Wimbledon’s hawk-eye technology after shock loss to Cilic
Draper slams Wimbledon’s hawk-eye technology after shock loss to Cilic
British No. 1 Jack Draper suffers shock defeat to Marin Cilic in the second round of Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2025 results: Novak Djokovic dominates Evans to set new record
Wimbledon 2025 results: Novak Djokovic dominates Evans to set new record
Djokovic defeated Dan Evans, who is currently ranked 154th in the world with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 6-0
Diogo Jota to be honoured at Wimbledon with tribute that breaks historic rule
Diogo Jota to be honoured at Wimbledon with tribute that breaks historic rule
Wimbledon usually has a strict rule that players must wear all white during the matches
Cristiano Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota after tragic car crash
Cristiano Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota after tragic car crash
Diogo Jota and his brother died when their car went off the road and caught fire in Cernadilla