Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on Kyrgios' bold claim about his social life

Carlos Alcaraz doesn't have hard feelings over Nick Kyrgios' most recent comments about him as the five-time Grand Slam champion seemingly took it with a great laugh.
During this week's Wimbledon, Kyrgios predicted that Jannik Sinner would achieve more success than Alcaraz because the 22-year-old Spaniard "likes the girls" and that could get him distracted over the course of his career.
"Who do you think's gonna have a better career, Carlos or Jannik? I'll tell you mine first. I'll say Jannik, because Carlos loves girls. He might get distracted, he might party too much. That's my only thing, whereas Jannik will stay a bit locked in, I think," Kyrgios said.
On the same day that the Kyrgios' take made the headlines, Alcaraz was in action at Wimbledon. And after a four-set battle, the No. 2 seed came out on top and defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4 to reach the round-of-16 at The Championships. Later, when speaking to Spanish reporters, he was asked to address the Australian's statement.
"They're funny comments, which coming from him, don't surprise me. It's no secret that Jannik always has fewer ups and downs than me. It's something I've been working on. It has nothing to do with the nightlife world," Alcaraz said.
By beating Sinner in this year's French Open final, Alcaraz improved to five Grand Slams and left the Italian sitting at three Majors.