Shaheen Shah Afridi shares son’s first steps in heart-melting family moment

Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi shared a sweet and emotional moment with his son, Aliyaar Afridi on social media on Saturday, July 5.
Shaheen took to his Instagram account and shared a heartfelt video capturing the precious moment when his baby boy took his very first step.
The heartwarming video shows Shaheen beaming with joy in a green valley, surrounded by his wife Ansha Afridi, former Pakistani cricketer and captain Shahid Afridi and other family members, smiling and cheering for the little one.
Along with the video, Shaheen wrote touching caption that reads, "He walked and I melted. First steps proud parent."
As soon as he shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt and sweet remarks.
One user wrote, "We melted too," while another penned, "Evil eyes off."
The third one sweetly wrote, "Day made, year made, such a sweet video."
Pakistani pacer and his wife, Ansha, daughter of Shahid Afridi, welcomed a baby boy, Aliyaar, on August 24, 2024.
For the unversed, Shaheen and Ansha had tied the knot in a beautiful daytime nikkah in Karachi on February 3, 2023.
In September 2023, they hosted a wedding ceremony at a local hall in Karachi, followed by a grand valima reception in Islamabad.