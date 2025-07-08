Ben Shelton, Mirra Andreeva earn lifetime Wimbledon perks after reaching quarter-finals

Ben Shelton, Mirra Andreeva earn lifetime Wimbledon perks after reaching quarter-finals
Ben Shelton, Mirra Andreeva earn lifetime Wimbledon perks after reaching quarter-finals

Mirra Andreeva and Ben Shelton have been given special lifetime rewards by Wimbledon as they both have reached the quarter-finals for the first time.

By doing this, they will now be included in a special group called the "Last 8 club," which was created in 1986.

Since then, it has become a tradition where any player who reaches the final eight at Wimbledon automatically becomes a member of this club.

Andreeva has earned the honour of joining the Last 8 club after she easily defeated Emma Navarro with scores of 6-2 6-3.

While Shelton became the newest member of the club by defeating Lorenzo Sonego with scores of 3-6 6-1 7-6(1) 7-5.

Players who reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals receive a prize of £400,000 and get free Wimbledon tickets for like and are also allowed to enter the tournament grounds every day during Wimbledon, along with one guest.

Members of the "Last 8 Club" also get access to their own hospitality suite and they can also get seats on Centre Court and Court No. 1.

They’re also invited to a special cocktail party every year on the second Tuesday of the Wimbledon tournament.

Read more : Sports

Novak Djokovic reaches 16th Wimbledon quarter-final after dramatic win
Novak Djokovic reaches 16th Wimbledon quarter-final after dramatic win
Djokovic played the match while his long-time rival, Roger Federer was watching from the Royal Box

Cristiano Ronaldo's league may soon welcome Messi after shocking report surfaces
Cristiano Ronaldo's league may soon welcome Messi after shocking report surfaces
This report comes at time when there is uncertainty about Messi current contract with Inter Miami

Wimbledon breaks silence on line-call failure in Pavlyuchenkova-Kartal match
Wimbledon breaks silence on line-call failure in Pavlyuchenkova-Kartal match
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova slams Wimbledon's line-calling blunder for stealing ‘a game from’ her

Caitlin Clark coach slams WNBA All-Star selection process: ‘Disappointing’
Caitlin Clark coach slams WNBA All-Star selection process: ‘Disappointing’
Cheryl Reeve ‘really disappointed’ after selection of only two players from WNBA top teams for All-Stars

Ricky Hatton makes shocking comeback announcement, ends 13-year retirement
Ricky Hatton makes shocking comeback announcement, ends 13-year retirement
Boxing legend Ricky Hatton to end 13-year retirement to Face Eisa Al Dah in Dubai

Carlos Alcaraz makes historic winning streak at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz makes historic winning streak at Wimbledon
The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious against Andrey Rublev in a high-stakes match

Tom Brady spotted with A-listers after Sydney Sweeney's dating rumors shut down
Tom Brady spotted with A-listers after Sydney Sweeney's dating rumors shut down
Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney got caught up in dating speculation st Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Italian nuptials

Aryna Sabalenka defeats Elise Mertens to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals
Aryna Sabalenka defeats Elise Mertens to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals
Sabalenka had already defeated Elise Mertens nine times in a row before this Wimbledon match

Lando Norris wins British Grand Prix at home after dramatic penalty twist

Lando Norris wins British Grand Prix at home after dramatic penalty twist
Nico Hulkenberg took his first podium finish for the first time in his career after racing 239 times

Arsenal sign Spain star Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in major summer deal

Arsenal sign Spain star Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in major summer deal
Martin played 236 match for their first team and became known as one of the best deep midfielders in Spain's La Liga

Roger Federer reveals ‘unbelievable’ gift after first Wimbledon win
Roger Federer reveals ‘unbelievable’ gift after first Wimbledon win
Federer won his debut Wimbledon title two decades ago after beating Mark Philippoussis

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia sets record straight on Jota funeral snub
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia sets record straight on Jota funeral snub
Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, speaks out on her brother’s absence at Diogo Jota's funeral