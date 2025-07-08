Ben Shelton, Mirra Andreeva earn lifetime Wimbledon perks after reaching quarter-finals

Mirra Andreeva and Ben Shelton have been given special lifetime rewards by Wimbledon as they both have reached the quarter-finals for the first time.
By doing this, they will now be included in a special group called the "Last 8 club," which was created in 1986.
Since then, it has become a tradition where any player who reaches the final eight at Wimbledon automatically becomes a member of this club.
Andreeva has earned the honour of joining the Last 8 club after she easily defeated Emma Navarro with scores of 6-2 6-3.
While Shelton became the newest member of the club by defeating Lorenzo Sonego with scores of 3-6 6-1 7-6(1) 7-5.
Players who reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals receive a prize of £400,000 and get free Wimbledon tickets for like and are also allowed to enter the tournament grounds every day during Wimbledon, along with one guest.
Members of the "Last 8 Club" also get access to their own hospitality suite and they can also get seats on Centre Court and Court No. 1.
They’re also invited to a special cocktail party every year on the second Tuesday of the Wimbledon tournament.