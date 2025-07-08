Angel Reese fires back at WNBA officiating: ‘Don't give a damn if I get fined’

Angel Reese blasts WNBA officiating after Chicago Sky’s “frustrating” loss to Minnesota Lynx.
According to Fanbuzz, Reese unleashed criticism on WNBA officiating during the Sky’s weekend 80-75 loss to the Lynx for not calling out some fouls during the game.
The 23-year-old in the post-match conference criticised the referees, claiming that her team got very few throw chances compared to Lynx.
She said, “It's tough when you talk to officials, and I asked them, 'Hey, we've only been to the free throw line twice up until the fourth quarter,' and she tells me it's not her job. So it's frustrating because I know how hard we are battling inside. I think we came down and fought as hard as we could with what we had."
“But (the officiating) has to be fixed," she said. "And I don't give a damn if I get fined because that s**t is cheap, and I'm tired of this s**t. 'Cause I've been nice, and I've been humble with it, but I am tired of this s***," Rose BC forward added.
It is worth noting that Sky got only eight free throws during the game, while Lynx had 17.
Furthermore, the Chicago Sky, which is currently at No. 12 in the WNBA, will now face the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, July 8, at EagleBank Arena.