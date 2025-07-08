Bee attack in French town leaves 24 injured, 3 in critical condition

In the French town of Aurillac, hundred of bees suddenly attacked people on Sunday morning.
A total of 24 people were injured in the incident that lasted about 30 minutes and three people are still in a "critical but stable condition."
As per BBC, one of the seriously injured was a 78-year-old woman who was stung 25 times by the bees and had to be resuscitated after a cardiorespiratory arrest.
To control the situation, police and firefighters blocked off the area and they also called a beekeeper, who used smoke, which is a safe way to calm bees and stop them from attacking more people.
The bees are believed to have come from an apiary, a group of beehives, located on the rooftop terrace of the Grand Hôtel de Bordeaux, which is close to an area called Place du Square.
Lt Col Michel Cayla, who is in charge of the local fire services, said to TF1 that he had never seen an attack like this before, stating, “In terms of the number of victims, the panic among the people and the severity of some of the injuries, it was striking."
After the bee attack, the beehives on the hotel roof were removed and as per the reports, the town's mayor said he is thinking about completely banning beehives in the town.
Meanwhile, the prosecutor's office in Aurillac announced that it is asking for all 70,000 bees in the area to be destroyed to prevent any future damage.