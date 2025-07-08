Bluesky brings improved notification customisation feature

Bluesky brings improved notification customisation feature

In a notable update, Bluesky introduced a series of three updates, particularly designed to enhance its notification system, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.

The X (formerly Twitter) competitor has launched the latest ability to receive activity notifications for certain accounts.

The platform now allows users to fine-tune their preferences to control accurately which alerts they get.

Users can now opt to get notifications only when specific preferred accounts reply to any of their posts.

Here’s how to access these customisation options:

  1. Users are required to launch Settings" and then "Notifications."
  2. Afterwards, users can now adjust alerts for several interactions, such as likes, replies, mentions, quotes, and reposts.

It is important to note that the platform has also introduced the "Everything Else" option, which is also accessible, covering general notifications.

Every option can easily be configured to apply exclusively to accounts the user follows or to everyone.

Furthermore, Bluesky has launched notifications for when someone likes a user’s repos or reposts content they’ve already shared, aiming to offer an interactive user experience.

Bluesky has confirmed that its previous "priority notifications" feature was replaced by the recent update.

Bluesky's latest notification feature is similar to those available on rival platforms such as X and Threads, providing a choice to users to receive notifications every time a certain account publishes the latest post or replies to one.

