Amanda Anisimova stuns world no. 1 Sabalenka to reach first Wimbledon final

Aryna Sabalenka's hope of winning Wimbledon was shattered as Amanda Anisimova defeated world number one in a thrilling showdown.
With this victory, the American player finally reached her first Grand Slam final.
Anisimova happily waved and blew kisses to the audience after winning an intense match with scores of 6-4 4-6 6-4 with match lasted 2 hours and 35 minutes.
After winning the match, Anisimova expressed, "This doesn't feel real right now. I was dying out there. To be honest if you told me I would be in the final of Wimbledon I would not believe you," as per BBC Sports.
The 23-year-old went on to share, "Especially not this soon. It's been year's turnaround. So many dream of competing on this court. To be in final is just indescribable, honestly."
On the other hand, Sabalenka has already experienced disappointment twice this year by losing two major finals, one in Australia to Madison Keys and the other in Paris to Coco Gauff.
While praising Sabalenka, she added, "Aryna is such a tough competitor. I was dying out there. She's such an incredible competitor, such an inspiration to me and so many other players."
In the end, while thanking everyone, Anisimova said, "The atmosphere was special today. I know she's number one but so many were cheering for me so I just want to say a huge 'thank you' to everyone."
Anisimova will now face either five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek or former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in the final.