Novak Djokovic set to retire? Major update shocks fans

Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis player in history

The 38-year-old tennis star Novak Djokovic could soon draw the curtain on his iconic career.

According to former world No. 1 doubles player Rennae Stubbs, Djokovic might retire after the 2026 Australian Open.

The Serbian superstar is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis player in history.

Djokovic, who will turn 39 next year has so far won 24 Grand Slam singles tittles, more than any other male player.

Since winning the 2023 US Open, Djokovic has not won any other Grand Slam.

This is mainly because the player has been dealing with physical problems and injuries throughout 2025.

While speaking to GB News, Stubbs said, "I feel like the Australian Open is going to be his last major tournament to play. I don't think he wants to keep playing after that and have to go through the French Open."

She continued, "He is so good on every surface but I can't see him beating these guys over five sets on clay and then to go to Wimbledon again."

"I feel like the Australian Open would be a great way to finish his career. It's where his Grand Slam titles started," she further added.

Djokovic is currently aiming to win his fifth Shanghai Masters tittle which would set a new record.

