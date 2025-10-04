Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo fan Speed forced to say 'Messi is better' by Tom Brady

YouTuber IShowSpeed is a huge fan of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo

We all know that YouTuber IShowSpeed is a die-hard fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speed is such a huge fan that he has tattooed the Portuguese star on his body, customized his Lamborghini with Ronaldo's image and Portugal's colours and repeatedly expressed deep admiration for Ronaldo.

Convincing an extremely devoted fan to say that "Lionel Messi is better" than their favourite player seems nearly impossible yet NFL legend Tom Brady succeeded in doing it.

He admitted Messi is better after losing a bet to seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Speed challenged Brady, saying, “If you hit the crossbar from 30 yards out, I’ll say Messi is better than Cristiano.”

Brady then won the bet on his very first attempt and Speed had to honour the bet by saying something he never wanted to.

Although the fan admitted that "Messi is better than Ronaldo," this was not shown on video.

Reports indicate that Speed requested Brady to turn off the camera which Brady respected and he privately admitted rather than saying it in public.

Earlier, Brady surprised YouTuber by giving him a Ronaldo rookie card from 2002 from his personal collection worth over $100,000.

A few years ago, in an exclusive interview on soccer legend Rio Ferdinand’s HIVE YouTube channel, Speed said he fell in love with Ronaldo at first sight and was amazed by the former Real Madrid star’s presence.

