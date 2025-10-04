Alex de Minaur reaches new career milestone with Shanghai Masters victory

Alex de Minaur advanced to the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, October 4.
Seventh-seeded De Minaur defeated Argentine professional tennis player Camilo Ugo with a score of 6-4, 6-2.
This victory marked his 48th tour-level win of the season, making him the first Australian man to reach that number since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004.
He has won ten ATP Tour singles and one doubles title, and has reached six major quarterfinals.
De Minaur recently lost to Jannik Sinner in the China Open semifinals, marking his 11th consecutive loss to the Italian player.
The top-seeded players at the Shanghai Masters received byes in the first round.
Sinner was set to face Daniel Altmaier in the second round while World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz who recently won the Japan Open withdrew from the tournament due to minor health issues.
Alcaraz's recent victory gave him his eight ATP tittle of the season.
The 22-year-old has now won 67 matches this season, bringing him closer to Jannik Sinner's 2024 total of 73 wins.
In other early matches Saturday, Yoshihito Nishioka upset 13th-seeded Andrey Rublev 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 12th-seeded Felix Auger Aliassime beat Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 6-3 and Kamil Majchrzak defeated Brandon Nakashima, the 29th-seeded American, 6-4, 6-0.