Home / Sports

Alex de Minaur reaches new career milestone with Shanghai Masters victory

The Shanghai Masters is an annual tennis tournament for male professional players held in Shanghai, China

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Alex de Minaur reaches new career milestone with Shanghai Masters victory
Alex de Minaur reaches new career milestone with Shanghai Masters victory

Alex de Minaur advanced to the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, October 4.

Seventh-seeded De Minaur defeated Argentine professional tennis player Camilo Ugo with a score of 6-4, 6-2.

This victory marked his 48th tour-level win of the season, making him the first Australian man to reach that number since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004.

He has won ten ATP Tour singles and one doubles title, and has reached six major quarterfinals.

De Minaur recently lost to Jannik Sinner in the China Open semifinals, marking his 11th consecutive loss to the Italian player.

The top-seeded players at the Shanghai Masters received byes in the first round.

Sinner was set to face Daniel Altmaier in the second round while World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz who recently won the Japan Open withdrew from the tournament due to minor health issues.

Alcaraz's recent victory gave him his eight ATP tittle of the season.

The 22-year-old has now won 67 matches this season, bringing him closer to Jannik Sinner's 2024 total of 73 wins.

In other early matches Saturday, Yoshihito Nishioka upset 13th-seeded Andrey Rublev 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 12th-seeded Felix Auger Aliassime beat Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 6-3 and Kamil Majchrzak defeated Brandon Nakashima, the 29th-seeded American, 6-4, 6-0.

You Might Like:

Kyren Lacy's family demands justice after bombshell video proves his innocence

Kyren Lacy's family demands justice after bombshell video proves his innocence
Former LSU star Kyren Lacy dies at 24 in an apparent suicide amid felony charges

Rafael Nadal becomes first sportsman to receive honorary doctorate from USAL

Rafael Nadal becomes first sportsman to receive honorary doctorate from USAL
Nadal thanks the University of Salamanca, Spain's oldest university, for 'immense honour'

Angel Reese opens up about her acting experience with Idris Elba

Angel Reese opens up about her acting experience with Idris Elba
WNBA star Angel Reese shares the screen with Idris Elba in the upcoming film 'House of Dynamite'

Cristiano Ronaldo fan Speed forced to say 'Messi is better' by Tom Brady

Cristiano Ronaldo fan Speed forced to say 'Messi is better' by Tom Brady
YouTuber IShowSpeed is a huge fan of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo

Taylor Swift gives surprising shoutout to Real Madrid in new album

Taylor Swift gives surprising shoutout to Real Madrid in new album
Taylor swift gave a shoutout to one of the most famous football clubs in a track from her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Manchester United set to pay tribute to Heaton Park Synagogue attack victims

Manchester United set to pay tribute to Heaton Park Synagogue attack victims
Manchester synagogue attack resulted in the deaths of two Jewish worshipers and left three others seriously injured

Erik ten Hag set for surprising return after Leverkusen exit?

Erik ten Hag set for surprising return after Leverkusen exit?
Erik ten Hag was fired by Bayer Leverkusen after only two league games in charge

Novak Djokovic dominates Cilic in thrilling Shanghai Masters opener

Novak Djokovic dominates Cilic in thrilling Shanghai Masters opener
Novak Djokovic began his quest for a record fifth Shanghai Masters title

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wink incident recalled by Rooney after decades of silence

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wink incident recalled by Rooney after decades of silence
Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo played together at Manchester United for five years

Ben Shelton out of Shanghai Masters after shock defeat to David Goffin

Ben Shelton out of Shanghai Masters after shock defeat to David Goffin
The American tennis player marked his first appearance since the US Open, where he retired injured in the third round

Caitlin Clark's echoes Napheesa Collier concerns about WNBA leadership

Caitlin Clark's echoes Napheesa Collier concerns about WNBA leadership
The Indiana Fever's star player has backed Napheesa Collier's concerns about WNBA's 'lack of accountability'

Lewis Hamilton opens up on 'overwhelming' support after Roscoe's passing

Lewis Hamilton opens up on 'overwhelming' support after Roscoe's passing
The British F1 driver's dog Roscoe, died after battling almost a week of health challenges