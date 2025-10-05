Home / Sports

Amanda Anisimova wins China Open title in thrilling victory

Amanda Anisimova claimed the second WTA 1000 title of her career after winning the China Open

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Amanda Anisimova wins China Open title in thrilling victory
Amanda Anisimova wins China Open title in thrilling victory

Amanda Anisimova clinched the China Open title on Sunday, October 5, earning her second WTA 1000 tournament victory.

The player defeated Czech professional tennis player Linda Noskova with a score of 4-6 7-5 6-3 in a match that lasted two hours and 42 minutes.

Noskova, who defeated Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals struggled in the first set, winning only 12 points in 23 minutes and losing the set 6-0.

However, in the second set, she played more aggressively and managed to break Amanda's served in the very first game.

Amanda bounced back after making two double faults in a row in the next game to secure her break of serve and eventually won the second set.

In the final set, Amanda played exceptionally well, broke Noskova's serve in the sixth game and then went on to win the match.

After her remarkable victory, the 24-year-old said, "It's been an incredible few weeks... we had a lot of challenges. It's crazy that we made it this far, and getting the win today has been special," as per Reuters.

Amanda further congratulated Noskova, who has lost twice to Amanda this year for her strong performance in the tournament.

On the other hand, Noskova while congratulating the China Open winner said, "I just want to congratulate Amanda. You've been playing amazing through this whole year. Actually, you've been more than annoying to all of us."

Amanda also defeated other major players including Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff on her way to reaching the final.

You Might Like:

Novak Djokovic set to retire? Major update shocks fans

Novak Djokovic set to retire? Major update shocks fans
Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis player in history

Mark Sanchez arrested after Indianapolis altercation and stabbing incident

Mark Sanchez arrested after Indianapolis altercation and stabbing incident
Tragic incident with Mark Sanchez occurred at nearly 12:30 a.m. near the Indiana Statehouse, where argument heightened into fight

Kyren Lacy's family demands justice after bombshell video proves his innocence

Kyren Lacy's family demands justice after bombshell video proves his innocence
Former LSU star Kyren Lacy dies at 24 in an apparent suicide amid felony charges

Rafael Nadal becomes first sportsman to receive honorary doctorate from USAL

Rafael Nadal becomes first sportsman to receive honorary doctorate from USAL
Nadal thanks the University of Salamanca, Spain's oldest university, for 'immense honour'

Alex de Minaur reaches new career milestone with Shanghai Masters victory

Alex de Minaur reaches new career milestone with Shanghai Masters victory
The Shanghai Masters is an annual tennis tournament for male professional players held in Shanghai, China

Angel Reese opens up about her acting experience with Idris Elba

Angel Reese opens up about her acting experience with Idris Elba
WNBA star Angel Reese shares the screen with Idris Elba in the upcoming film 'House of Dynamite'

Cristiano Ronaldo fan Speed forced to say 'Messi is better' by Tom Brady

Cristiano Ronaldo fan Speed forced to say 'Messi is better' by Tom Brady
YouTuber IShowSpeed is a huge fan of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo

Taylor Swift gives surprising shoutout to Real Madrid in new album

Taylor Swift gives surprising shoutout to Real Madrid in new album
Taylor swift gave a shoutout to one of the most famous football clubs in a track from her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Manchester United set to pay tribute to Heaton Park Synagogue attack victims

Manchester United set to pay tribute to Heaton Park Synagogue attack victims
Manchester synagogue attack resulted in the deaths of two Jewish worshipers and left three others seriously injured

Erik ten Hag set for surprising return after Leverkusen exit?

Erik ten Hag set for surprising return after Leverkusen exit?
Erik ten Hag was fired by Bayer Leverkusen after only two league games in charge

Novak Djokovic dominates Cilic in thrilling Shanghai Masters opener

Novak Djokovic dominates Cilic in thrilling Shanghai Masters opener
Novak Djokovic began his quest for a record fifth Shanghai Masters title

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wink incident recalled by Rooney after decades of silence

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wink incident recalled by Rooney after decades of silence
Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo played together at Manchester United for five years