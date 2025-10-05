Amanda Anisimova wins China Open title in thrilling victory

Amanda Anisimova clinched the China Open title on Sunday, October 5, earning her second WTA 1000 tournament victory.
The player defeated Czech professional tennis player Linda Noskova with a score of 4-6 7-5 6-3 in a match that lasted two hours and 42 minutes.
Noskova, who defeated Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals struggled in the first set, winning only 12 points in 23 minutes and losing the set 6-0.
However, in the second set, she played more aggressively and managed to break Amanda's served in the very first game.
Amanda bounced back after making two double faults in a row in the next game to secure her break of serve and eventually won the second set.
In the final set, Amanda played exceptionally well, broke Noskova's serve in the sixth game and then went on to win the match.
After her remarkable victory, the 24-year-old said, "It's been an incredible few weeks... we had a lot of challenges. It's crazy that we made it this far, and getting the win today has been special," as per Reuters.
Amanda further congratulated Noskova, who has lost twice to Amanda this year for her strong performance in the tournament.
On the other hand, Noskova while congratulating the China Open winner said, "I just want to congratulate Amanda. You've been playing amazing through this whole year. Actually, you've been more than annoying to all of us."
Amanda also defeated other major players including Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff on her way to reaching the final.