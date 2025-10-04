Home / Sports

Angel Reese opens up about her acting experience with Idris Elba

WNBA star Angel Reese shares the screen with Idris Elba in the upcoming film 'House of Dynamite'

  By Fatima Nadeem
Angel Reese opens up about her acting experience with Idris Elba

WNBA star Angel Reese makes her Hollywood debut!

She shares the screen with Idris Elba in the upcoming film House of Dynamite which is set to release later this month and was directed by Oscar-winning Kathryn Bigelow.

The film is about a missile being launched at the United States with authorities racing to identify the attacker and determine the proper response.

In the latest episode of her Unapologetically Angel podcast, the basketball sensation made a significant announcement about her future plans in acting.

"My little part, acting part in there was really cool. I really do want to get into acting during my career, [and] then also after my career. But that experience was really fun," Reese said.

She further shared her experience of working with Elba, “I am in my first movie with Idris Elba. Thank you. I actually went to the premiere on Sunday, I’m really excited."

"He is so sweet. He is so nice. We are gonna do some stuff with Reebok with him,” the Chicago Sky player revealed. 

Although Reese enjoyed acting, there was one thing she didn't like.

She found the long filming hours exhausting since her role in the movie was relatively small.

On the other hand, Reese, the team’s star player, publicly criticized the team’s roster and coaching, which led to her being suspended for half a game.

After that, she didn’t play in the remaining games due to a back injury.

