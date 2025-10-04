Rafael Nadal becomes first sportsman to receive honorary doctorate from USAL

Rafael Nadal has made history as the “first sportsman” in the world to receive honorary doctorate from the oldest university in Spain, the University of Salamanca.
According to ATP, the Spanish tennis legend on Friday, October 3, received an honorary doctorate from the fourth oldest university in the world to become the first athlete to receive this honour from the University of Salamanca.
The 22-time Grand Slam winner took to Instagram to express his gratitude as he wrote, “Pride, Gratitude and Happiness. It is an immense honour to have been the first sportsman to be invested as Doctor Honoris Causa by this university that has left such a deep imprint on the culture, society and thinking of Spain.”
Talking about the importance of sports in shaping the personality of a person, he added that it teaches a person to respect the opponent, to compete with intensity and sportsmanship, and to celebrate not only victories but also to respect and value the effort of others.
Wearing a blue mortarboard Rafa took an oath before receiving a medal, officially marking his honorary doctorate from the USAL.
The Spaniard penned, “In a world that seems to be constantly dividing and polarising, I firmly believe that sport can be a bridge and a meeting space that promotes coexistence, cordiality, and mutual respect. Thanks to @usal and all of Salamanca for the love received. This day will always accompany me and encourage me to remain true to the values that sport has taught me.”
The King of Clay also gave a speech during the special ceremony that was attended by his wife, Mery Perello, his parents, Sebastian and Ana Maria, and his sister, Maribel.