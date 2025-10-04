Kyren Lacy's family demands justice after bombshell video proves his innocence

Kyren Lacy's family demanded justice after bombshell video proves his innocence in crash investigation.
According to AS, just two days before he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, he was involved in a fatal car accident and charged with negligent homicide. Unfortunately, he died by apparent suicide four months later.
Lacy was accused of causing a car accident that led to the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall. in December 2024. Authorities accused Lacy of reckless driving, saying he crossed the centerline, forced another vehicle to swerve, and then fled the scene without helping.
His death occurred just two days before the hearing was set to begin. Had he been found guilty, he would have been facing up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
Even if he was not found guilty, his involvement in the crash could have seriously jeopardized his NFL career.
Now, six months later, Lacy’s attorney, Matt Ory, disputes the accusations, saying new surveillance video shows Lacy’s car more than 70 yards behind the collision at the time of impact. Ory argues the public narrative unfairly portrayed Lacy as directly responsible.
The 24-year-old had been considered an NFL prospect and was invited to the 2025 Combine before his arrest warrant led to that invitation being rescinded.
His death came after a reported family altercation and a police pursuit in Houston, where deputies said he shot himself before crashing his car.
Lacy played three seasons at LSU, recording 112 catches for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns, including 866 receiving yards in 2024.