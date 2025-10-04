Home / Sports

Taylor Swift gives surprising shoutout to Real Madrid in new album

Taylor swift gave a shoutout to one of the most famous football clubs in a track from her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'

  By Fatima Nadeem
Taylor Swift's new album is sparking excitement with an unexpected shoutout!

In her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, released on October 3, the pop icon mentioned Real Madrid which was quite unexpected.

Following this mention, fans are buzzing that Swift might be a Real Madrid fan.

While the album mostly shares personal stories about her love life, she also grabbed attention of football fans by mentioning the Spanish club.

This mention comes more than a year after she performed at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

In the track Wi$h Li$t, she gave a shoutout to Real Madrid and talks about how people can become obsessed with fame and luxury with lyrics mentioning that some even dreaming of having a contract with Real Madrid.

A 14-time Grammy winner may be using Madrid as a metaphor to show strong desire to achieve everything similar to a footballer wanting a top contract, though it's totally unclear who she is specifically referring to.

The lyrics read, "They want that freedom, Real Madrid. They want it all. And they should have what they want. A contract with all the things."

The club also participated in the excitement by sharing American-singer songwriter's song on their social media accounts soon after her album was released with a caption, "NOW PLAYING: @TaylorSwift - Wi$h Li$t (2025)."


Read Madrid has been mentioned by several famous musicians before including Drake, Anuel AA and Bad Bunny.

