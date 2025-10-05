Roger Federer names his five all-time greatest tennis players

Roger Federer has chosen the five tennis players he believes are the best in the history of sports.
Federer had an outstanding tennis career, becoming one of the greatest players ever.
During an interview with Burna Boy, Federer named his five greatest tennis players ever.
“For me, I needed my GOAT, people who were on the wall at home, and I wanted to be like them. For me, that was Stefan Edberg, Swedish guy. He always attacked the net and was super elegant. He was the coolest, he said.
Federer ranked Boris Becker second on his list of the greatest tennis players he admired, noting the he often watched Becker play against others.
He then mentioned Pete Sampras, followed by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as other top players he considers among the all-time best.
Federer was ranked as the world No. 1 in men's singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 310 weeks.
He won 103 singles tittiles on the ATP tour, the second-highest total since the Open Era began in 1968.
His victories include 20 major singles titles, with a record eight at Wimbledon.
For almost 20 years, Federer was one of the top players in men's tennis history, competing alongside Nadal and Djokovic, who together are known as the "Big Three."