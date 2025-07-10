Tortoises can feel emotions and mood swings, groundbreaking research reveals

A surprising new study has revealed remarkable fact about tortoises!

Researchers from the University of Lincoln have discovered that re-footed tortoises can sense human emotions such as optimism and positivity.

The study also found that these tortoises experience long-term moods, similar to mammals and birds.

Prof Oliver Burnman, who studies animal behaviour and welfare, said the results "represent a significant shift in our understanding of what reptiles experience," as per BBC.

A group of researchers studied 15 red-footed tortoises to understand their emotional state using a method usually used on mammals and birds.

This test looked at how the tortoises reacted in confusing or unclear situations to see what they might be feeling.

The results showed that tortoises living in better, more enriched environments were more likely to respond in a hopeful and positive way.

Beside this, experts also tested tortoises for signs of anxiety by introducing them to new things and unfamiliar places.

They found that tortoises who made more hopeful and positive choices in the earlier test were less anxious.

Prof Anna Wilkinson, whose expertise is in animal cognition at the university, said in a statement, "Animal welfare concerns are reliant upon evidence that a given species has the capacity to experience affective states."

She further noted that since reptiles are now being kept as pets more often, it's important to study their feeling and moods as this can help experts understand how living in captivity might affect them emotionally and mentally.

