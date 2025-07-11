Max Verstappen visits Red Bull factory: Team meetup or major decision ahead?

Max Verstappen marked a visit to the Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes, just a day after the shocking dismissal of team principal Christian Horner.
Effective from Wednesday, Horner was let go from his operational duties after a difficult 2025 season for Red Bull.
With questions surrounding the team principal's removal and how it will affect Max's future with the Red Bull, the sudden factory appearance caused a frenzy in the F1 world.
While it is unclear what the exact cause of the dismissal was, the performance of this year's Red Bull car appears to be a big factor in the decision.
Moreover, the four-time world champion's future has remained unclear for the last few months, with many linking him with a move to Mercedes for 2026.
After Horner’s removal, the now-former team principal visited the Red Bull factory to give an emotional farewell speech to the team he had worked with for 20 years.
It is now understood that Verstappen has returned to Milton Keynes to speak to the team.
"We understand that Max’s private jet flew into an airport near Milton Keynes," said Sky F1 reporter Ted Kravitz.
The reporter further added, "He might have been there anyway, just for simulator duties. We've e got a couple of weeks' break until the Belgian Grand Prix, so he has to be there."
While Max's Red Bull future still lacks clarity, Ted reassured fans, noting, "He'll be there just to reassure his engineers, and to show his face to staff, that he’s still committed, at least for the short term."
Although the 27-year-old racer has been putting on a supportive front for the team, questions about his Mercedes move for the 2026 F1 season remain unanswered.
For the time being, the reigning champion would be focused on learning how to work with Christian's replacement and his new team principal, Laurent Mekies, as he gears up for the Belgium Grand Prix.