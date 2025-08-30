Coco Gauff advances to US Open fourth round after dominant victory

Home / Sports

Coco Guaff received strong support from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium which helped her stay composed

American Coco Gauff advanced to the US Open fourth round on Saturday, August 30 with remarkable performance.

After an emotional second-round win over Donna Vekic, Guaff played this match with confidence and defeated Magdalena Frech with scores of 6-3, 6-1.

Guaff received strong support from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium which helped her stay composed and secure an easy win despite a few nervous moments.

After winning the match, the player expressed, "The support means a lot, I can't put into words the privilege I feel to walk on to this court and have the support of all you guys," as per BBC Sports.

The player went on to share, "Everyone who is involved here, even janitors - having someone say they are rooting for you every five steps as I walk into this place means a lot to me. It's been an emotional week, I think I needed those tough moments to be able to move forward.

Guaff further said she felt she had been stressing too much about winning and results so she focused on enjoying the game rather than just the outcome.

She will now face either 15th seed Daria Kasatkina or two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka in the last 16.

