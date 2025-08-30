Home / Sports

Blizzard takes legal action against Turtle WoW private servers

Blizzard said that the servers posed significant security threats, baffling players regarding the authenticity of versions

Blizzard takes legal action against Turtle WoW private servers
Blizzard takes legal action against Turtle WoW private servers

Blizzard has taken legal action against the renowned Turtle WoW private servers that have offered gaming enthusiasts a “fan-made expansion story for World of Warcraft Vanilla” since 2018.

Recently, Turtle WoW rose to prominence with its impressive features and creative gameplay, which may have pushed Blizzard to file a lawsuit against it.

The platform further argues that Turtle WoW has built its service on “large-scale, egregious, and ongoing infringement” of Blizzard’s intellectual property.

The lawsuit underscored that players can access the servers without purchasing a licensed copy, creating an account, or subscribing to the platform.

Notably, Blizzard said that the servers posed significant security threats, baffling players regarding the authenticity of versions.

Third-party servers have been carrying legal risks, and content creators such as MadSeasonShow recently issued warnings against possible action.

The recent spikes in ads, donations, and even Turtle WoW’s attempt to rebuild the client in Unreal Engine 5 drew additional scrutiny.

Players can access the Turtle WoW for free; its donation-based shop raised concerns.

Still, many fans argue Blizzard has failed to match the classic experience that Turtle WoW offers.

While lawsuits against private MMORPG servers remain common. This case could become controversial within the WoW community.

You Might Like:

Coco Gauff advances to US Open fourth round after dominant victory

Coco Gauff advances to US Open fourth round after dominant victory
Coco Guaff received strong support from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium which helped her stay composed

Lee Corso retires from 'College GameDay' after 38 iconic years

Lee Corso retires from 'College GameDay' after 38 iconic years
Lee Corso is well-known for his smart and engaging commentary on college football

Lamine Yamal named world’s best teenage footballer

Lamine Yamal named world’s best teenage footballer
Lamine Yamal had an outstanding season, helping Barcelona win major trophies including La Liga and the Copa del Rey

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying
McLaren was much stronger than all the other teams that qualifying turned into a direct contest between their two drivers

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message
Cristiano Ronaldo added another remarkable milestone to his career as he reached his 940th career goal

Taylor Townsend's rise at US Open continues with upset win over Andreeva

Taylor Townsend's rise at US Open continues with upset win over Andreeva
Townsend claims shocking win over world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka serves up sweet revenge against Fernandez at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka serves up sweet revenge against Fernandez at US Open
Sabalenka admits she 'badly' wanted to take revenge on Leylah Fernandez at US Open

Max Verstappen named best F1 driver by Ecclestone, snubs Hamilton, Norris

Max Verstappen named best F1 driver by Ecclestone, snubs Hamilton, Norris
Bernie Ecclestone snubs top Brits as he reveals the best Formula One driver

Novak Djokovic feels ‘strong as ever’ after beating Norrie in US Open

Novak Djokovic feels ‘strong as ever’ after beating Norrie in US Open
Djokovic overcomes fitness scare after securing third-round victory at the US Open

Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russell's pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2

Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russell's pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2
The F1 drivers have returned to the grid after the summer break with some headline-making incidents

Ben Shelton retires from US Open after shoulder injury

Ben Shelton retires from US Open after shoulder injury
The American Tennis player was up against Adrian Mannarino when he injured his left shoulder

Yeremy Pino joins Crystal Palace in major summer deal

Yeremy Pino joins Crystal Palace in major summer deal
The 22-year-old Yeremy Pino is Crystal Palace's third signing of the summer