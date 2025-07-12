Wimbledon 2025 results: Cash, Glasspool end 89-year wait with historic doubles win

Wimbledon 2025 results: Cash, Glasspool end 89-year wait with historic doubles win
Wimbledon 2025 results: Cash, Glasspool end 89-year wait with historic doubles win

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool made history by becoming the first all-British team in 89 years to win the men's double title at Wimbledon.

The duo defeated the unseeded team of Australian Rinky Hijikata and Dutchman David Pel with scores of 6-2 7-6 (7-3).

After winning the match, Glasspool said, "When you say it it sounds incredible. I didn't think too much about it. We will never forget this day for all our lives," as per BBC Sports.

While, Cash added, "We had two goals this year - one was to make it to Turin [ATP Finals] and the other was to win a Slam. To do it here, it couldn't mean more."

Since 2012, seven different British male players have won men's double titles at Grand Slam tournament.

Last month, Cash and Glasspool also made history by becoming the first all-British team to win the men's doubles title at the Queen's Club Championships during the Open Era.

After that, they also won the Eastbourne tournament and have won 17 matches on grass this season, losing just one.

On the other hand, Poland's Iga Swiatek easily defeated American player Amanda Anisimova on Saturday, July 12, to win her first Wimbledon title .

Swiatek, who won her sixth Grand Slam title dominated the match with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 victory.

Related
Read more : Sports

Novak Djokovic opens up on Wimbledon future after shocking loss to Sinner
Novak Djokovic opens up on Wimbledon future after shocking loss to Sinner
Djokovic’s bid for 25 major titles ends after loss to Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon semifinals

Jannik Sinner stuns Djokovic to book Wimbledon final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner stuns Djokovic to book Wimbledon final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner defeated 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic with scores of 6-3 6-3 6-4

Joe Root makes history with most catches as fielder in Test cricket
Joe Root makes history with most catches as fielder in Test cricket
Joe Root broke the previous record for most catches held by Rahul Dravid, a former Indian cricketer

Carlos Alcaraz reaches third straight Wimbledon final after beating Taylor Fritz
Carlos Alcaraz reaches third straight Wimbledon final after beating Taylor Fritz
Alcaraz is now just one victory away by becoming the fifth man since the start of the Open Era to win Wimbledon three times in a row

Diogo Jota, brother to receive special tribute in Liverpool’s first match since tragedy
Diogo Jota, brother to receive special tribute in Liverpool’s first match since tragedy
Diogo and his brother died when their car went off the road and caught fire in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo surprises fans with Fatal Fury exclusive game update
Cristiano Ronaldo surprises fans with Fatal Fury exclusive game update
This update will be available on platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Charles Leclerc gets candid Lewis Hamilton car concerns in Ferrari
Charles Leclerc gets candid Lewis Hamilton car concerns in Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's car is set to undergo significant changes after new technical regulations

Max Verstappen visits Red Bull factory: Team meetup or major decision ahead?
Max Verstappen visits Red Bull factory: Team meetup or major decision ahead?
The Dutch F1 driver marked an appearance to the factory just a day after Christian Horner's dismissal