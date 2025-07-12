Wimbledon 2025 results: Cash, Glasspool end 89-year wait with historic doubles win

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool made history by becoming the first all-British team in 89 years to win the men's double title at Wimbledon.
The duo defeated the unseeded team of Australian Rinky Hijikata and Dutchman David Pel with scores of 6-2 7-6 (7-3).
After winning the match, Glasspool said, "When you say it it sounds incredible. I didn't think too much about it. We will never forget this day for all our lives," as per BBC Sports.
While, Cash added, "We had two goals this year - one was to make it to Turin [ATP Finals] and the other was to win a Slam. To do it here, it couldn't mean more."
Since 2012, seven different British male players have won men's double titles at Grand Slam tournament.
Last month, Cash and Glasspool also made history by becoming the first all-British team to win the men's doubles title at the Queen's Club Championships during the Open Era.
After that, they also won the Eastbourne tournament and have won 17 matches on grass this season, losing just one.
On the other hand, Poland's Iga Swiatek easily defeated American player Amanda Anisimova on Saturday, July 12, to win her first Wimbledon title .
Swiatek, who won her sixth Grand Slam title dominated the match with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 victory.