Hannah Natanson: FBI raids Washington Post reporter's home in classified material probe

The FBI raided the home of a The Washington Post reporter, Hannah Natanson, early Wednesday in what the newspaper called a "highly unusual and aggressive" move by law enforcement.
Agents stormed Hannah's Virginia residence as part of an investigation into a government contractor accused of illegally retaining classified government materials.
The Post is "reviewing and monitoring the situation," a source at the newspaper said.
Pam Bondi, the attorney general, said in a post on X that the raid was conducted by the Justice Department and FBI at the request of the Department of War.
Bondi claimed that the warrant was executed at the house of the reporter "who was obtaining and reporting classified and illegally leaked information from a Pentagon contractor. The leaker is currently behind bars."
Hannah's home and devices were searched, and her Garmin watch and phone were seized.
A warrant obtained by The Post cited an investigation into Aurelio Perez-Lugones, a system administrator in Maryland with a top secret security clearance who has been accused of accessing and taking home classified intelligence reports.
As per the paper, Hannah covers the federal workforce and has been a part of the newspaper's "most high-profile and sensitive coverage" during the first year of the second Trump administration.
In a piece published last month, Hannah Natanson described herself as the Post's "federal government whisperer" and said she would receive calls day and night from "federal workers who wanted to tell me how President Donald Trump was rewriting their workplace policies, firing their colleagues or transforming their agency's missions".
Hannah said her work had led to 1,169 new sources, ranging from current to former federal employees, and that she learnt information, the intensity of which nearly "broke" her.
Notably, the federal investigation into Perez-Lugones involved documents found in his lunchbox and his basement, according to an FBI affidavit.