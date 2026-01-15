Amol Rajan set to leave BBC Radio 4's Today programme

World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Amol Rajan is set to leave BBC Radio 4's Today programme to pursue his own business ventures.

In a surprise announcement, Rajan acknowledged that leaving the Today programme "might be mad," but he is excited to start a new digital business in the creator economy.

However, he would continue to host the BBC’s University Challenge quizshow and producing his Radical podcast with the corporation.

On Thursday, Rajan said, "The pips have sounded, and it's time to get my coat," as per BBC.

While praising Today's team, he said, "This team is the best of the best: consistently world class, and exceptionally well led by Owenna Griffiths and Mohit Bakaya. I will always feel like I played in the editorial version of Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United, or Steve Waugh’s Australia."

"Twenty years after I first flirted with the idea, I'm extremely excited to jump into the Great Digital Narnia of the Creator Economy, and build my own company. I'll still do Britain's oldest TV quiz and most exciting podcast," Rajan, who has presented Today for nearly five years added.

Before joining Today, Rajan worked as BBC News' media editor and also hosted shows like The One Show as a guest as well as filling in for presenter on BBC Radio 2.

The BBC has not yet announced who will replace him on its main radio news show but the outlet stated that a decision will be shared later.

