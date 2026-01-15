World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Kai Trump serves birthday glamour with post-surgery healing vibes

Kai Trump brings glamour to Tiger Woods' milestone celebration with mom Vanessa Trump

  • By Bushra Saleem
Kai Trump serves birthday glamour with post-surgery healing vibes
Kai Trump serves birthday glamour with post-surgery healing vibes

Kai Trump shared her slay birthday look with a cast on her left hand in her first-ever post-surgery post.

Taking to Instagram, the granddaughter of the US President Donald Trump shared a picture in a red silk floor-length cutout gown while wearing a cast on her left arm days after undergoing wrist surgery due to a golf-related injury.

The 18-year-old also posed with her mother, Vanessa Trump, who was slaying in a form-fitting black spaghetti strap frock as the mother-daughter duo attended Tiger Woods’ massive 50th birthday bash at the luxury Florida resort, The Breakers, on Wednesday, January 14.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the future collegiate golfer wrote, “I recently visited one of TGR’s Learning Labs where kids are given a space to grow and further their education beyond the classroom.”

“I love seeing organisations that are actually putting in the work to create pathways for kids to learn, build confidence, and chase their goals! Link in bio to donate,” she added.


As per Page Six report, the celebration was not only to mark Woods' milestone 50th birthday but also a fundraising bash for his TGR Foundation and the official launch of the nonprofit’s 30th anniversary campaign.

TGR Foundation CEO Cyndi Court told Front Office Sports, “We definitely could have made it bigger. But we also wanted it to be intimate so that we could celebrate people that, throughout the years, have made tremendous commitments to Tiger’s vision of what could be possible in the future.”

Furthermore, Kai and Venessa were also spotted at a TGL event between Woods' Jupiter Links GC and New York GC.

For the unversed, Donald Trump Jr’s former wife, Vanessa, and the professional golfer sparked dating rumours in November 2024. The couple made their relationship public in March 2025.

Don Jr and Vanessa parted ways in 2018 following thirteen years of marriage. They welcomed five children, Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe, before their split.

ICE agent shoots Venezuelan man in leg in Minneapolis after alleged attack
ICE agent shoots Venezuelan man in leg in Minneapolis after alleged attack
US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns
US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns
Hannah Natanson: FBI raids Washington Post reporter's home in classified material probe
Hannah Natanson: FBI raids Washington Post reporter's home in classified material probe
Saks Global files for bankruptcy amid mounting debt reports
Saks Global files for bankruptcy amid mounting debt reports
South Korea, Japan's leaders perform K-pop drum duet after diplomatic talks
South Korea, Japan's leaders perform K-pop drum duet after diplomatic talks
Kai Trump spills beans on Barron Trump’s secret inauguration comment to Biden
Kai Trump spills beans on Barron Trump’s secret inauguration comment to Biden
Thailand train tragedy: At least 22 die, 80 injure after crane collapse
Thailand train tragedy: At least 22 die, 80 injure after crane collapse
World’s most powerful passport of 2026 reveal: Singapore retains top spot
World’s most powerful passport of 2026 reveal: Singapore retains top spot
US sends ‘help’ to anti-government protestors in Iran as death toll rises
US sends ‘help’ to anti-government protestors in Iran as death toll rises
France's population decline, deaths exceed births for first time in 80 years
France's population decline, deaths exceed births for first time in 80 years
Denmark, Greenland seek face-to-face talks with US amid takeover threats
Denmark, Greenland seek face-to-face talks with US amid takeover threats
Peter Mandelson issues apology for friendship with Epstein in major U-turn
Peter Mandelson issues apology for friendship with Epstein in major U-turn

Popular News

Kai Trump serves birthday glamour with post-surgery healing vibes

Kai Trump serves birthday glamour with post-surgery healing vibes
2 hours ago
'Bridgerton’ Season 4 gets leaked online? Here's what we know

'Bridgerton’ Season 4 gets leaked online? Here's what we know
56 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie inaugurates new project just days before her 61st birthday

Duchess Sophie inaugurates new project just days before her 61st birthday

an hour ago