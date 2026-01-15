Kai Trump serves birthday glamour with post-surgery healing vibes

Kai Trump shared her slay birthday look with a cast on her left hand in her first-ever post-surgery post.
Taking to Instagram, the granddaughter of the US President Donald Trump shared a picture in a red silk floor-length cutout gown while wearing a cast on her left arm days after undergoing wrist surgery due to a golf-related injury.
The 18-year-old also posed with her mother, Vanessa Trump, who was slaying in a form-fitting black spaghetti strap frock as the mother-daughter duo attended Tiger Woods’ massive 50th birthday bash at the luxury Florida resort, The Breakers, on Wednesday, January 14.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the future collegiate golfer wrote, “I recently visited one of TGR’s Learning Labs where kids are given a space to grow and further their education beyond the classroom.”
“I love seeing organisations that are actually putting in the work to create pathways for kids to learn, build confidence, and chase their goals! Link in bio to donate,” she added.
As per Page Six report, the celebration was not only to mark Woods' milestone 50th birthday but also a fundraising bash for his TGR Foundation and the official launch of the nonprofit’s 30th anniversary campaign.
TGR Foundation CEO Cyndi Court told Front Office Sports, “We definitely could have made it bigger. But we also wanted it to be intimate so that we could celebrate people that, throughout the years, have made tremendous commitments to Tiger’s vision of what could be possible in the future.”
Furthermore, Kai and Venessa were also spotted at a TGL event between Woods' Jupiter Links GC and New York GC.
For the unversed, Donald Trump Jr’s former wife, Vanessa, and the professional golfer sparked dating rumours in November 2024. The couple made their relationship public in March 2025.
Don Jr and Vanessa parted ways in 2018 following thirteen years of marriage. They welcomed five children, Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe, before their split.