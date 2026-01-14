World
  • By Hania Jamil
South Korea, Japan's leaders perform K-pop drum duet after diplomatic talks

President Lee Jae-myung and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi surprised the internet with a drum duet

South Korea, Japan's leaders perform K-pop drum duet after diplomatic talks

The leaders of South Korea and Japan took everyone by surprise when they blasted K-pop tunes on a drum duet.

Wearing matching blue jackets, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi played drums to the beats of BTS' hit track Dynamite and Golden from Netflix's sensation KPop Demon Hunters.

The Tuesday performance was a nod to Takaichi's past life as a drummer in a heavy metal band and wrapped up Lee's official visit to Japan.

During Lee's visit to Nara, Takaici's hometown, he gifted the Japanese prime minister a drum set. While Lee described the drumming session as "a little clumsy", the two leaders also exchanged signed drumsticks after their performance.

Both countries share a complicated relation due to the historical grievances from Japan's colonial rule and territorial disputes; however, South Korea and Japan are allies of the US and have worked together to counter China's influence.

Notably, since taking office in June 2025, Lee has been maintaining a diplomatic relation with the region's major powers, including the US, China and Japan.

