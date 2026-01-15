UK weather: Yellow warning extended amid flood risk

World
  By Fatima Nadeem
The Met Office has issued a fresh yellow weather warning for rain across parts of the UK

England is bracing for heavy rain and strong winds as the Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning.

The warning, originally issued for parts of London and southern England from 9 am to 10 pm on Thursday, now covers additional regions across the country.

The weather warning has been updated to include Midlands, South West and eastern England.

Considering this, forecasters have cautioned that the continues rain could lead to flooding and strong winds, as per Sky News.

"Rain will also be accompanied by strengthening winds through the afternoon and evening, particularly across southern and South East England, where gusts around 50mph may be possible along some exposed coasts," the updated warning said.

As per the outlet, southern England will experience heavy rainfall with some places possibly receiving up to 50mm of rain.

At the same time, the Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings where flooding is expected and 43 flood alerts where flooding might happen across England.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said on Thursday it would "be drier for much of the north of England, Scotland and Wales, but northwest Scotland could see some showers."

"An area of low pressure is going to bring heavy and persistent rain to parts of southern England and will be accompanied by some gusty winds at times," he added.

On Friday, western areas will get some rain showers while other parts of the region will have partly cloudy skies.

Similar weather conditions are expected over the weekend with occasional showers and clouds.

