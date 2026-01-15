ICE agent shoots Venezuelan man in leg in Minneapolis after alleged attack

A federal law enforcement officer has shot a man in the leg in Minneapolis after being attacked with a shovel and broom handle during an arrest.
According to ABC News, officers were conducting a "targeted" traffic stop on Wednesday night, local time, involving a person from Venezuela who was in the US illegally, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said.
The man drove away and crashed into a parked car before taking off on foot, according to DHS.
The spokesperson said after the officer caught up to the subject on foot, two other people arrived from a nearby apartment and all three started attacking the officer.
"Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life," they said.
The two people who came out of the apartment are in custody, the spokesperson said.
The City of Minneapolis said on X that the man shot was in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.