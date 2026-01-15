World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

ICE agent shoots Venezuelan man in leg in Minneapolis after alleged attack

Minneapolis protest grows after ICE agent fires defensive shot on an immigrant in standoff

  • By Bushra Saleem
ICE agent shoots Minneapolis man in leg after alleged attack
 ICE agent shoots Minneapolis man in leg after alleged attack

A federal law enforcement officer has shot a man in the leg in Minneapolis after being attacked with a shovel and broom handle during an arrest.

According to ABC News, officers were conducting a "targeted" traffic stop on Wednesday night, local time, involving a person from Venezuela who was in the US illegally, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said.

The man drove away and crashed into a parked car before taking off on foot, according to DHS.

The spokesperson said after the officer caught up to the subject on foot, two other people arrived from a nearby apartment and all three started attacking the officer.

"Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life," they said.

The two people who came out of the apartment are in custody, the spokesperson said.

The City of Minneapolis said on X that the man shot was in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns
US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns
Hannah Natanson: FBI raids Washington Post reporter's home in classified material probe
Hannah Natanson: FBI raids Washington Post reporter's home in classified material probe
Saks Global files for bankruptcy amid mounting debt reports
Saks Global files for bankruptcy amid mounting debt reports
South Korea, Japan's leaders perform K-pop drum duet after diplomatic talks
South Korea, Japan's leaders perform K-pop drum duet after diplomatic talks
Kai Trump spills beans on Barron Trump’s secret inauguration comment to Biden
Kai Trump spills beans on Barron Trump’s secret inauguration comment to Biden
Thailand train tragedy: At least 22 die, 80 injure after crane collapse
Thailand train tragedy: At least 22 die, 80 injure after crane collapse
World’s most powerful passport of 2026 reveal: Singapore retains top spot
World’s most powerful passport of 2026 reveal: Singapore retains top spot
US sends ‘help’ to anti-government protestors in Iran as death toll rises
US sends ‘help’ to anti-government protestors in Iran as death toll rises
France's population decline, deaths exceed births for first time in 80 years
France's population decline, deaths exceed births for first time in 80 years
Denmark, Greenland seek face-to-face talks with US amid takeover threats
Denmark, Greenland seek face-to-face talks with US amid takeover threats
Peter Mandelson issues apology for friendship with Epstein in major U-turn
Peter Mandelson issues apology for friendship with Epstein in major U-turn
Jack Smith to give public testimony on Trump investigations
Jack Smith to give public testimony on Trump investigations

Popular News

Suhana Khan reveals how rejection shaped her acting career

Suhana Khan reveals how rejection shaped her acting career
42 minutes ago
Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new video with heartwarming message

Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new video with heartwarming message
2 hours ago
US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns

US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns
4 hours ago