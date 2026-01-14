Kai Trump spills beans on Barron Trump’s secret inauguration comment to Biden 

World
  By Bushra Saleem
World

  • By Bushra Saleem
Kai Trump has opened up about Barron Trump’s secret comment to former US President Joe Biden during the inauguration.

At US President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony in January 2025, his youngest son Barron was seen greeting Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

While shaking hands with the 83-year-old, the fifth child of Trump was spotted whispering something to Biden while following behind his dad and mom, Melania Trump, sparking curiosity and speculations online.

The eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr recently made her first-ever podcast appearance at Logan Paul’s Impaulsive.

Speaking to Jake Paul’s brother, the first granddaughter of Trump shared her opinion on the long-running question of what his young uncle whispered in Biden’s ear when the host curiously asked about Barron.

The YouTuber said, “Although he is quiet, he's always next to the president, or he always seems to be in the vicinity of something going on. To be honest with you, I have no clue. I actually never asked him. I remember seeing that video on Instagram, and it was obviously in my feed. It was all about, like, the inauguration stuff and whatnot, and I saw that video, and I'm like, 'Wait, what happened?"

The 18-year-old stressed that knowing Barron, she can guarantee that he definitely did not say anything bad.

Later in the podcast, the social media personality called the 19-year-old a “great guy” revealing that he does not like to be in public eye.

“I think he doesn't really like the public eye so much, which I understand. He's at NYU for college at the business school there, and yeah, I mean, he's living his life,” she added.

Notably, previously, Barron’s half-brother Eric Trump last year, while sharing his verdict about his younger brother’s comment to Biden, said that he must have something “polite” while calling him a “very respectful” and “nice guy.”

