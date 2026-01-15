 US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns 

The United States has suspended immigrant visa processing for 75 countries as part of an ongoing crackdown.
The Trump administration has announced that it will not process immigrant visas, including those for employment and to join family in the US, from Wednesday, January 21, CNN reported.
However, the non-immigrant visas, such as student and tourist visas, would continue to be processed as per usual.
State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated, “The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people.”
“Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits,” he added.
This came after the State Department last year, after US President Donald Trump took office for the second time, increased scrutiny under the “public charge” provision of the immigration law, which aims to identify individuals who would rely on public resources.
75 countries on the visa pause list:
Here are the names of the countries that will be impacted by the visa processing suspension as the federal government expands the travel ban list.
1. Afghanistan
2. Albania
3. Algeria
4. Antigua and Barbuda
5. Armenia
6. Azerbaijan
7. Bahamas
8. Bangladesh
9. Barbados
10. Belarus
11. Belize
12. Bhutan
13. Bosnia
14. Brazil
15. Burma
16. Cambodia
17. Cameroon
18. Cape Verde
19. Colombia
20. Cote d’Ivoire
21. Cuba
22. Democratic Republic of the Congo
23. Dominica
24. Egypt
25. Eritrea
26. Ethiopia
27. Fiji
28. Gambia
29. Georgia
30. Ghana
31. Grenada
32. Guatemala
33. Guinea
34. Haiti
35. Iran
36. Iraq
37. Jamaica
38. Jordan
39. Kazakhstan
40. Kosovo
41. Kuwait
42. Kyrgyzstan
43. Laos
44. Lebanon
45. Liberia
46. Libya
47. Macedonia
48. Moldova
49. Mongolia
50. Montenegro
51. Morocco
52. Nepal
53. Nicaragua
54. Nigeria
55. Pakistan
56. Republic of the Congo
57. Russia
58. Rwanda
59. Saint Kitts and Nevis
60. Saint Lucia
61. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
62. Senegal
63. Sierra Leone
64. Somalia
65. South Sudan
66. Sudan
67. Syria
68. Tanzania
69. Thailand
70. Togo
71. Tunisia
72. Uganda
73. Uruguay
74. Uzbekistan
75. Yemen