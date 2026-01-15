 US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns 

World
  By Bushra Saleem
The United States has suspended immigrant visa processing for 75 countries as part of an ongoing crackdown.

The Trump administration has announced that it will not process immigrant visas, including those for employment and to join family in the US, from Wednesday, January 21, CNN reported.

However, the non-immigrant visas, such as student and tourist visas, would continue to be processed as per usual.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated, “The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people.”

“Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits,” he added.

This came after the State Department last year, after US President Donald Trump took office for the second time, increased scrutiny under the “public charge” provision of the immigration law, which aims to identify individuals who would rely on public resources.

75 countries on the visa pause list:

Here are the names of the countries that will be impacted by the visa processing suspension as the federal government expands the travel ban list.

1. Afghanistan

2. Albania

3. Algeria

4. Antigua and Barbuda

5. Armenia

6. Azerbaijan

7. Bahamas

8. Bangladesh

9. Barbados

10. Belarus

11. Belize

12. Bhutan

13. Bosnia

14. Brazil

15. Burma

16. Cambodia

17. Cameroon

18. Cape Verde

19. Colombia

20. Cote d’Ivoire

21. Cuba

22. Democratic Republic of the Congo

23. Dominica

24. Egypt

25. Eritrea

26. Ethiopia

27. Fiji

28. Gambia

29. Georgia

30. Ghana

31. Grenada

32. Guatemala

33. Guinea

34. Haiti

35. Iran

36. Iraq

37. Jamaica

38. Jordan

39. Kazakhstan

40. Kosovo

41. Kuwait

42. Kyrgyzstan

43. Laos

44. Lebanon

45. Liberia

46. Libya

47. Macedonia

48. Moldova

49. Mongolia

50. Montenegro

51. Morocco

52. Nepal

53. Nicaragua

54. Nigeria

55. Pakistan

56. Republic of the Congo

57. Russia

58. Rwanda

59. Saint Kitts and Nevis

60. Saint Lucia

61. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

62. Senegal

63. Sierra Leone

64. Somalia

65. South Sudan

66. Sudan

67. Syria

68. Tanzania

69. Thailand

70. Togo

71. Tunisia

72. Uganda

73. Uruguay

74. Uzbekistan

75. Yemen

