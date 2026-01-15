Entertainment
'How To Get To Heaven From Belfast' trailer teases Lisa McGee's classic comedy

The 'Derry Girls' creator's new series on Netflix shows three friends investigating a 'dead' estranged school friend

Four years after the Derry Girls conclusion, Lisa McGee is back on Netflix with a dark yet hilarious tale of three friends navigating the death of their estranged school friend in Ireland.

On Thursday, January 15, the streaming giant dropped the trailer for How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, McGee's next series will remind fans of the iconic Derry Girls and the lasting impact it had on the audience.

Starring Roisin Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan and Caoilfhionn Dunne, the show follows Saoirse, Robyn, and Dara, who have been a tight-knit group since school.

Now in their late 30s, they embark on a thrilling adventure after receiving an email informing them about the death of the estranged fourth member of their childhood gang.

A series of eerie events at her wake set them on an odyssey through Ireland and beyond.

The cherry on top in the trailer was a cameo by Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who played Erin Quinn in Derry Girls. When asked if she will be staying in the village, Jackson responds, "Flying visit, babes."

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, which will be released on February 12, also stars Derry Girls' Ardal O’Hanlon.

Moreover, Sinéad Keenan, who will portray stressed-out mother of three Robyn in the series, also appeared in an episode of Derry Girls as Aideen.

Watch How to Get to Heaven from Belfast trailer here:



