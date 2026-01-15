Lord Offord named Reform UK’s Scottish leader ahead of May elections

Former Conservative minister Lord Offord named as Reform UK's Scottish leader on Thursday, January 15.
He was unveiled by party leader Nigel Farage at an event in Fife and will lead Reform UK into the Scottish Parliament election in May.
Reform UK is aiming to make a significant impact in Scotland, with predictions suggesting the party could win up to 18 seats.
Offord, who is stepping down from the Lords and standing for election to Holyrood - said he saw the election as a "two-horse race" with the SNP.
He added, “I think we could even surprise ourselves with just how many votes we manage to garner in this elections. A huge chunk of the Scottish electorate are looking for something different, they’re tired of the decline this country has seen under SNP Government.”
Offord said the party had more than 12,000 members in Scotland and a "really talented group of candidates".
He further said that Reform UK plans to run a "positive" campaign in response to criticism about a party social media ad that featured Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar that many people called "blatantly racist."
Meanwhile, Farage confirmed that he had held talks with Robert Jenrick, who had recently been sacked from the Conservative frontbench for allegedly "plotting to defect."