Nadal sends heartwarming messages to Swiate, Anisimova after Wimbledon final

Rafael Nadal has extended his wishes to Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova for their Wimbledon women's singles finals.
According to Sportskeeda, the 22-time Grand Slam champion congratulated the Pole for her victory, while penning an encouraging note of support for the American.
Both Swiatek and Anisimova displayed some brilliant tennis on their way up to the finals. The former was on cruise control throughout the event, dropping only one set on her way to the finals.
On the other hand, Anisimova was just as impressive, taking down World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka on her way to her first ever Grand Slam final.
On Saturday night, Iga Swiatek and the American faced off against each other on Centre Court. Swiatek was an overwhelmingly dominant force, clinching a 6-0, 6-0 win in under an hour.
Reacting to the match, Rafael Nadal took to his Instagram story to share a snap of the Pole holding the Venus Rosewater Dish and wrote, Congrats, @iga.swiatek! Be proud @amandaanisimova! Grand Slam finalist.”
Notably, Rafael Nadal himself lifted the Wimbledon trophy twice, once in 2008 and once in 2010.