Wimbledon 2025 results: Kudermetova, Mertens lift women’s doubles title

Wimbledon 2025 results: Kudermetova, Mertens lift women’s doubles title
Wimbledon 2025 results: Kudermetova, Mertens lift women’s doubles title 

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens won the 2025 Wimbledon women's double title on Sunday, July 13.

The pair defeated the 4th-ranked team, Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko with scores of 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in an exciting match that lasted 2 hours and 23 minutes.

This win is especially important for Kudermetova as she finally earns her first Grand Slam title.

After winning the match, Kudermetova expressed, "It's an incredible feeling. There is no feeling like winning The Championships. It was a very close match today. I was so happy that we converted our first match point. So, yeah, two happy people," as per WTATour.

"For the moment, I mean me, right now, [I don't] feel that I'm Wimbledon champion in doubles. Maybe in the evening or tomorrow I will realize it," she further added.

While, for Elise this is her fifth Grand Slam doubles title overall and her second Wimbledon title.

Kudermetova and Mertens were a strong doubles team back in 2022 when the won the prestigious WTA Finals.

However, in 2023 and 2024 the pair stopped playing together but reunited in 2025 and started playing together again.

On the other hand, Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool made history by becoming the first all-British team in 89 years to win the men's double title at Wimbledon.

The duo defeated the unseeded team of Australian Rinky Hijikata and Dutchman David Pel on Saturday, July 12, with scores of 6-2 7-6 (7-3).

Related
Read more : Sports

Wimbledon 2025 results: Cash, Glasspool end 89-year wait with historic doubles win
Wimbledon 2025 results: Cash, Glasspool end 89-year wait with historic doubles win
Cash and Glasspool made history as the first all-British team to win the Queen's Club men's doubles title last year

Iga Swiatek makes history with 6-0, 6-0 win to claim first Wimbledon title
Iga Swiatek makes history with 6-0, 6-0 win to claim first Wimbledon title
The Princess of Wales came onto the Center Court to present the trophies to both the players

Wimbledon prize money 2025: Here's what players could earn from first round to final

Wimbledon prize money 2025: Here's what players could earn from first round to final
The total prize money for the whole tournament is £53.55 million and this amount is shared among all the rounds and matches in every competition

Cristiano Ronaldo’s most iconic records that no rival has ever beaten
Cristiano Ronaldo’s most iconic records that no rival has ever beaten
Let's take a look at some of Ronaldo's records and achievements he has added to his name so far

Mike Tyson wins $1 million bet from Jake Paul after Taylor defeats Serrano
Mike Tyson wins $1 million bet from Jake Paul after Taylor defeats Serrano
Katie Taylor outclasses Amanda Serrano in trilogy fight to retain undisputed junior welterweight title

Novak Djokovic opens up on Wimbledon future after shocking loss to Sinner
Novak Djokovic opens up on Wimbledon future after shocking loss to Sinner
Djokovic’s bid for 25 major titles ends after loss to Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon semifinals

Jannik Sinner stuns Djokovic to book Wimbledon final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner stuns Djokovic to book Wimbledon final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner defeated 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic with scores of 6-3 6-3 6-4

Joe Root makes history with most catches as fielder in Test cricket
Joe Root makes history with most catches as fielder in Test cricket
Joe Root broke the previous record for most catches held by Rahul Dravid, a former Indian cricketer