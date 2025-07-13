Wimbledon 2025 results: Kudermetova, Mertens lift women’s doubles title 

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens won the 2025 Wimbledon women's double title on Sunday, July 13.
The pair defeated the 4th-ranked team, Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko with scores of 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in an exciting match that lasted 2 hours and 23 minutes.
This win is especially important for Kudermetova as she finally earns her first Grand Slam title.
After winning the match, Kudermetova expressed, "It's an incredible feeling. There is no feeling like winning The Championships. It was a very close match today. I was so happy that we converted our first match point. So, yeah, two happy people," as per WTATour.
"For the moment, I mean me, right now, [I don't] feel that I'm Wimbledon champion in doubles. Maybe in the evening or tomorrow I will realize it," she further added.
While, for Elise this is her fifth Grand Slam doubles title overall and her second Wimbledon title.
Kudermetova and Mertens were a strong doubles team back in 2022 when the won the prestigious WTA Finals.
However, in 2023 and 2024 the pair stopped playing together but reunited in 2025 and started playing together again.
On the other hand, Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool made history by becoming the first all-British team in 89 years to win the men's double title at Wimbledon.
The duo defeated the unseeded team of Australian Rinky Hijikata and Dutchman David Pel on Saturday, July 12, with scores of 6-2 7-6 (7-3).