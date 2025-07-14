Liverpool stars recreate Diogo Jota’s signature moves in heartfelt tribute

Liverpool started their summer pre-season matches with a win, beating Preston North End 3-1 in their first friendly game.
During the match, Liverpool's Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo paid tribute to Diogo Jota by copying his famous "crocodile celebration" where Jota used to snap his arms like a crocodile.
Darwin also honoured Diogo by sitting on the grass and pretending to play a video game, another celebration Diogo used to do.
During the friendly football match, Liverpool held a special tribute in memory of Diogo and his brother Andre Silva.
Diogo and his brother died when their car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.
As per the reports, Diogo was travelling back to Liverpool as doctors had adviced him not to fly for about six weeks after he had lung surgery to fix a broken rib.
At the stadium Deepdale, the Liverpool fans showed their respect by bringing many flags and banners with Diogo's name, most of them mentioning his famous number 20 shirt, which Liverpool has now retired.
Before the game started, a minute of silence was also held, right after the club's anthem You'll Never Walk Alone was played.
Meanwhile, Liverpool players are being urged to stay true to themselves during an emotionally challenging following the death of teammate Diogo.