Liverpool stars recreate Diogo Jota’s signature moves in heartfelt tribute

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Liverpool stars recreate Diogo Jota’s signature moves in heartfelt tribute
Liverpool stars recreate Diogo Jota’s signature moves in heartfelt tribute

Liverpool started their summer pre-season matches with a win, beating Preston North End 3-1 in their first friendly game.

During the match, Liverpool's Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo paid tribute to Diogo Jota by copying his famous "crocodile celebration" where Jota used to snap his arms like a crocodile.

Liverpool stars recreate Diogo Jota’s signature moves in heartfelt tribute
Liverpool stars recreate Diogo Jota’s signature moves in heartfelt tribute

Darwin also honoured Diogo by sitting on the grass and pretending to play a video game, another celebration Diogo used to do.

During the friendly football match, Liverpool held a special tribute in memory of Diogo and his brother Andre Silva.

Diogo and his brother died when their car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.

As per the reports, Diogo was travelling back to Liverpool as doctors had adviced him not to fly for about six weeks after he had lung surgery to fix a broken rib.

At the stadium Deepdale, the Liverpool fans showed their respect by bringing many flags and banners with Diogo's name, most of them mentioning his famous number 20 shirt, which Liverpool has now retired.

Before the game started, a minute of silence was also held, right after the club's anthem You'll Never Walk Alone was played.

Meanwhile, Liverpool players are being urged to stay true to themselves during an emotionally challenging following the death of teammate Diogo.

Related
Read more : Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s midnight gym obsession revealed by former teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo’s midnight gym obsession revealed by former teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo, even at 40 and after spending over 20 years in professional football, still shows no signs of slowing down

Lionel Messi shares heartfelt message after new career milestone
Lionel Messi shares heartfelt message after new career milestone
Lionel Messi continues to shine in MLS, extends record with another multi-goal game

Nadal sends heartwarming messages to Swiate, Anisimova after Wimbledon final
Nadal sends heartwarming messages to Swiate, Anisimova after Wimbledon final
Iga Swiatek crushed Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon final to claim maiden title

Wimbledon 2025 results: Cash, Glasspool end 89-year wait with historic doubles win
Wimbledon 2025 results: Cash, Glasspool end 89-year wait with historic doubles win
Cash and Glasspool made history as the first all-British team to win the Queen's Club men's doubles title last year

Iga Swiatek makes history with 6-0, 6-0 win to claim first Wimbledon title
Iga Swiatek makes history with 6-0, 6-0 win to claim first Wimbledon title
The Princess of Wales came onto the Center Court to present the trophies to both the players

Wimbledon prize money 2025: Here's what players could earn from first round to final

Wimbledon prize money 2025: Here's what players could earn from first round to final
The total prize money for the whole tournament is £53.55 million and this amount is shared among all the rounds and matches in every competition

Cristiano Ronaldo’s most iconic records that no rival has ever beaten
Cristiano Ronaldo’s most iconic records that no rival has ever beaten
Let's take a look at some of Ronaldo's records and achievements he has added to his name so far

Mike Tyson wins $1 million bet from Jake Paul after Taylor defeats Serrano
Mike Tyson wins $1 million bet from Jake Paul after Taylor defeats Serrano
Katie Taylor outclasses Amanda Serrano in trilogy fight to retain undisputed junior welterweight title