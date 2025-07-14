Prince William, Kate Middleton share rare family update after Wimbledon visit

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, brought their eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the 2025 Wimbledon finale.
Shortly after the much-awaited royal family appearance at the final match of the tennis series, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their Instagram handle on Sunday, July 13, to share adorable family moments at Centre Court.
William and Kate share a video clip, showing a few unnoticeable highlights of their official visit to the match.
The footage began with the future King and monarch walking towards the Royal Box accompanied by their kids, George and Charlotte, beaming and waving at their fans.
In the video clip, the couple, who tied the knot in 2011, was seen introducing the young royals to the winning players, Jannik Sinner and William Renshaw, a few moments before the finals.
At one point, they also shared that the future Queen presented the award to the 1st title-winning player, Jannik Sinner, who defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the high-profile match.
Kensington Palace penned the caption, "What a final! An amazing performance from both players. Well done @janniksin on your first @wimbledon Championship!"
Prince William, Kate Middleton make Wimbledon appearance:
This update comes after Kate Middleton and Prince William made their first joint appearance at the 2025 Wimbledon Championship alongside their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have not brought their third child, Prince Louis, due to his tender age, as the seven-year-old royal is younger than his siblings and therefore not yet old enough to attend the match.