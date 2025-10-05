Palace shares major update on rarely-seen royal’s inspiring initiative

Princess Beatrix had a meaningful outing.
On Saturday, October 4, the Dutch Royal Family took to Instagram to highlight the former Queen’s efforts to raise awareness for the fight against muscle diseases.
During her latest appearance, King Willem-Alexander’s mother attended the sixth edition of the walk, titled Oranjepad, which was organized by her Princess Beatrix Muscle Fund.
“With a muscle disease, muscles become weakened or fail completely. This has a huge impact, because you use your muscles for everything, from smiling and walking to writing and from swallowing to breathing,” read the caption.
It continued, “ The Oranjepad, organized by the Princess Beatrix Muscle Fund, is a walk to and from Soestdijk Palace to raise awareness for the fight against muscle diseases. Participants can get sponsored to raise as much money as possible for scientific research into muscle diseases.”
Sharing about Princess Beatrix appearance, the palace noted, “Princess Beatrix is attending the sixth edition of the walk. She will speak with people with muscle diseases, with organizers celebrating their anniversary with the annual collection, and with other people involved with the Muscle Fund. At the finish line, the Princess will meet participants who have completed the route.”
The post also included two heartwarming glimpses from the inspiring event, featuring the former Dutch Queen sweetly interacting with the participants.