Prince William upstages Meghan Markle’s Paris Week outing with regal move

Even though Meghan Markle shined bright at Paris fashion week but Prince William made headlines with his regal move.
On Sunday, the Prince of Wales visited the Bad Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff, where he met trainees who have come through the company’s Screen Alliance Wales training initiative.
William's royal engagement stole the spotlight from the Duchess of Sussex's Paris Fashion Week appearance.
Following his outing, Kensington Palace posted a video clip on Instagram to share details about the engagement.
The caption read, “Lights, camera, action! Ahead of sharing a special message at the @baftacymru Awards this evening, it was a pleasure to spend time at Bad Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff.”
It further continued, “Meeting trainees supported by @bafta's Prince of Wales Bursary and Screen Alliance Wales, exploring the sets of The Other Bennet Sister and Doctor Who, and joining St Albans R.C. Primary School for a classroom puppetry workshop.”
While concluding the note, Palace added, “From period pieces to all of time and space, both the BAFTA bursary and Bad Wolf Studios are actively inspiring future generations of creative talent. Well done to all those involved, and best of luck to tonight's nominees!”
At the conclusion of the royal engagement, Cardiff Studios' CEO Jane Tranter gave Prince William a private tour of the upcoming BBC series, The Other Bennet Sister, set.