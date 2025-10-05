Home / Royal

Meghan Markle’s Paris Fashion Week trip sparks royal tension

The Duchess of Sussex marked her return to the European stage at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday night

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Meghan Markle’s recent fashion-focused trip to Paris is stirring fresh controversy, with critics suggesting the Duchess’s high-profile outing could fuel tensions within the Royal Family.

On Saturday night, the Duchess of Sussex marked her return to the European stage at Paris Fashion Week.

It was her first trip to Europe since attending the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.

While her team said she was supporting Balenciaga’s new creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, the symbolism was clear.

During her trip, Meghan mingled with Europe’s elite, signaling a controlled return to the continent.

Her trip echoes Prince Harry’s September visit to London, suggesting the couple is quietly re-engaging with the UK without the drama that once followed them.

As per The Daily Beast, a source revealed that the Palace officials are uneasy after the Suits alum PFW visit.

“If they really plan to spend more time here,” one former courtier told me after seeing the Paris pictures, “it changes everything. It puts them back in the frame, and that’s not what anyone expected.”

Meghan Markle’s appearance also drew criticism on social media as one user wrote on X: "She forgot to leave the bedsheets at home," whilst another commented: "Straight from the linen closet."

A third remarked, "My bed sheets after a restless night," whilst a fourth observed, "Ugh! it's giving Bed bath and Beyoncé."

Her appearance drew extra attention, coming after Balenciaga faced global outrage in 2022 for an ad campaign featuring children with bondage-themed teddy bear handbags.

