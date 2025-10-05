Grand Duke Guillaume, wife Stephanie wrap accession tour with vibrant show

Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie have fulfilled their first royal duty after ascending the throne.
On Sunday, October 5, the Luxembourgish Royal Family took to Instagram to share that the new Grand Ducal Couple wrapped their official national tour after Guillaume succeeded Grand Duke Henri a day prior.
The tour’s purpose was to meet citizens, visit local communities, and celebrate the new sovereign’s accession.
It ended in the capital, Luxembourg City, with a grand finale event, a vibrant, colorful show featuring lights, music, and symbolic performances.
“Great celebration at Glacis. The tour of the new Grand-Duke ended, this Saturday night, in an apotheosis in the capital, with a vibrant and colorful show,” captioned the Royals.
They continued to share, “The Grand-Ducal Couple arrived in the capital by crossing the iconic Grand-Duchess Charlotte bridge "Rout Bréck", a symbol of the capital and the passage between tradition and modernity. the resilience of Luxembourgish society.”
“Accompanied by a spectacular ballet of lights and music, the ceremony saw the arrival of eight thematic trams carrying 1,800 people, reflecting all facets of Luxembourgish society, who came to join the procession of Their Royal Highnesses to cross the bridge,” the statement added.
Furthermore, “Andy Schleck stood by their side as a sponsor, until the arrival in Ville-Haute where the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess were welcomed first by Mayor Lydie Polfer, then by Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.”
The post also included a carousel of vibrant glimpses from the tour and shows, leaving the royal fans delighted.