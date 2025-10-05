Home / Royal

Meghan Markle breaks silence after facing backlash for PFW appearance

The Duchess of Sussex made her debut appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week over the weekend

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Meghan Markle breaks silence after facing backlash for PFW appearance

Meghan Markle has shared her first video message after her surprise appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. 

On Sunday, October 5, the Duchess of Sussex turned to her official Instagram account to release the behind-the-scenes footage from her recent sighting at the star-studded fashion festival.

"About last night. Thank you, @pppiccioli and @balenciaga. I’ve missed you - thanks for the love," Meghan captioned her post.

In the viral video, the 44-year-old British royal member is seen wearing a white Balenciaga outfit, and was welcomed by the CEO of the brand.

This message from Meghan comes after she was slammed by several royal fans for opting for Balenciaga’s white dress, as the brand has been involved in a series of controversies.

One user noted, "The ‘duchess’ of hypocrisy: a lady who claims to defend the interests of children, going to a fashion show that ran a disgusting campaign with children."

"Why on earth would she go to a Balenciaga show? How could any mother support that brand?" added another.

While a third said, "Irony, a cancelled woman turns up for a cancelled brand. What is a mother thinking, attending a fashion show of a house which used child models posing with fetish-themed teddy bears?"

This report comes a day after Meghan Markle made her Paris Fashion Week debut on Saturday, October 4, without her husband, Prince Harry. 

You Might Like:

Prince William set to deliver speech at BAFTA Cymru Awards

Prince William set to deliver speech at BAFTA Cymru Awards
Prince William congratulates nominees of the esteemed BAFTA Cymru Awards

Kensington Palace shares new update ahead of Bafta Cymru awards ceremony

Kensington Palace shares new update ahead of Bafta Cymru awards ceremony
The Prince of Wales visited to the 'Doctor Who' set in Cardiff a few moments before Bafta Cymru awards show

King Charles earns praise for his powerful resilience amid cancer battle

King Charles earns praise for his powerful resilience amid cancer battle
Buckingham Palace announced His Majesty's cancer in February last year

Meghan Markle’s Paris Fashion Week trip sparks royal tension

Meghan Markle’s Paris Fashion Week trip sparks royal tension
The Duchess of Sussex marked her return to the European stage at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday night

Prince William upstages Meghan Markle’s Paris Week outing with regal move

Prince William upstages Meghan Markle’s Paris Week outing with regal move
Prince William carries out key royal duty during visit to Bad Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff

Grand Duke Guillaume, wife Stephanie wrap accession tour with vibrant show

Grand Duke Guillaume, wife Stephanie wrap accession tour with vibrant show
Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie embarked on the official national tour of Luxembourg after his accession

King Charles faces ‘tricky dilemma’ over Prince Andrew, Fergie’s future

King Charles faces ‘tricky dilemma’ over Prince Andrew, Fergie’s future
The British Monarch 'can’t risk hypocrisy’ by inviting Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at key event

Prince William gets emotional about his children in new video message

Prince William gets emotional about his children in new video message
The Prince of Wales shares heartfelt video message, mentioning his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Palace shares major update on rarely-seen royal’s inspiring initiative

Palace shares major update on rarely-seen royal’s inspiring initiative
Royal Family highlights rarely-seen member’s heartfelt initiative in delightful new post

Mike Tindall’s bold rugby project suffers major blow after damning ruling

Mike Tindall’s bold rugby project suffers major blow after damning ruling
Zara Tindall's husband faced new challenge as rebel rugby venture hit with harsh verdict

Prince William prepares for overseas trip as Earthshot Prize enters its new chapter

Prince William prepares for overseas trip as Earthshot Prize enters its new chapter
The Prince of Wales is set to travel to foreign trip next month to allocate £1 million

Prince William announces 2025 Earthshot finalists with powerful message

Prince William announces 2025 Earthshot finalists with powerful message
The Prince of Wales delivers a moving message ahead of major upcoming visit set for next month