Meghan Markle breaks silence after facing backlash for PFW appearance

Meghan Markle has shared her first video message after her surprise appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.
On Sunday, October 5, the Duchess of Sussex turned to her official Instagram account to release the behind-the-scenes footage from her recent sighting at the star-studded fashion festival.
"About last night. Thank you, @pppiccioli and @balenciaga. I’ve missed you - thanks for the love," Meghan captioned her post.
In the viral video, the 44-year-old British royal member is seen wearing a white Balenciaga outfit, and was welcomed by the CEO of the brand.
This message from Meghan comes after she was slammed by several royal fans for opting for Balenciaga’s white dress, as the brand has been involved in a series of controversies.
One user noted, "The ‘duchess’ of hypocrisy: a lady who claims to defend the interests of children, going to a fashion show that ran a disgusting campaign with children."
"Why on earth would she go to a Balenciaga show? How could any mother support that brand?" added another.
While a third said, "Irony, a cancelled woman turns up for a cancelled brand. What is a mother thinking, attending a fashion show of a house which used child models posing with fetish-themed teddy bears?"
This report comes a day after Meghan Markle made her Paris Fashion Week debut on Saturday, October 4, without her husband, Prince Harry.