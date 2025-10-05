Prince William set to deliver speech at BAFTA Cymru Awards

Prince William is set to grace the BAFTA Cymru Awards.
On Sunday, October 5, the Prince of Wales will deliver a speech at the star-studded event as a president of BAFTA.
As per Palace, the future King will share “a special message at the @baftacymru Awards this evening.”
A few hours before the event, he congratulated the nominees.
To support new talent and diversity in the film and television industry, William has launched various projects and initiatives, including his Bursary Fund.
He also regularly visits screen academies, production workshops, and the annual BAFTA red carpet in London.
According to Hello, Princess Kate’s husband said, "I am hugely proud of BAFTA's ongoing commitment to ensuring that young talent from all walks of life are given every possible opportunity to build and develop successful careers in the film, games and television industries.”
He further added, “The redevelopment of 195 Piccadilly has created fantastic new learning spaces to ensure that future generations can receive the support they need to thrive."
William’s initiative Bursary Fund, which was launched in 222, offers £2,000 in financial support to assist people in creative fields to meet their goals.
To note, around 68 creative artists from the entertainment industry are set to receive support from the bursary in 2025.