Prince William gets emotional about his children in new video message

The Prince of Wales shares heartfelt video message, mentioning his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

  • By Sidra Khan
Keeping his adorable little kids in mind, Prince William launched an impactful initiative to safeguard their future, and he’s totally proud of it.

On Saturday, October 4, the Prince of Wales announced the finalists of the 2025 Earthshot Prize in a joint Instagram post with the awards’ official account.

Founded by William and The Royal Foundation in 2020, the Earthshot Prize is an environmental award that aims to inspire and support innovative solutions to repair and protect the planet by 2030.

Along with unveiling this year’s finalists, the future King also shared a moving video message, reflecting on his vision to make the world a safe place for the future generations.

In the message, King Charles’s elder son also spoke emotionally about his three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“I sat under this oak tree five years ago, soon after we launched the Earthshot Prize. The planet, the only home we have, needed our help. The scientists made it clear that we had to make significant changes by 2030,” he began.

Speaking about his kids, the father of three recalled, “Back then, a decade felt a long time. George was seven, Charlotte five, and Louis two. The thought of them in 2030 felt a lifetime away. But today, as we stand halfway through this critical decade, 2030 feels very real.”

“The Earthshot Prize was founded because this decade matters. 2030 is a threshold by which future generations will judge us. It is the point at which our actions, or lack of them, will have shape forever the trajectory of our planet. I am deeply proud of what the Earthshot Prize has done in its first five years, and I’m enormously excited for the next five,” he added.

Prince William is set to travel to Brazil next month to award five deserving projects with a £1million grant as part of his 2025 Earthshot Prize.

